Hosted by

Pacific Buddhist Academy

About this event

PBA - Lighting Our Way, Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1754 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

One (1) $50 Gift Certificate to Kids City, LLC item
One (1) $50 Gift Certificate to Kids City, LLC
$23

Starting bid

Value - $50

One gift certificate to Kids City, LLC

Expires:


Donated by Kids City, LLC

One (1) $50 Gift Certificate to Kids City, LLC item
One (1) $50 Gift Certificate to Kids City, LLC
$25

Starting bid

Value - $50

One gift certificate to Kids City, LLC

Expires:

Donated by Kids City, LLC

Hotel La Croix Gift Certificate item
Hotel La Croix Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Value - $580

Complimentary Two (2) Night Stay in a Platinum City View Terrace

Exp: 9/17/2027

Amenity Fees Included

Advance booking required.

Donated by Hotel La Croix

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $125

Roy's Waikiki Location only. Redeemable toward food only and at Roy's Waikiki location only. Does not include alcohol, beverages, tax an gratuity.

Expires: 9/8/26

Donated by Roy's Waikiki

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa Tidepools Restaurant item
Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa Tidepools Restaurant
$100

Starting bid

One (1) $250 Dining Credit at Tidepools Restaurant

Excludes alcohol & gratuity

Exp: 11/14/2026

Donated by Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort

Duke's Waikiki Gift Certificate item
Duke's Waikiki Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

One (1) $75 gift certificate to Duke's Waikiki.

Gratuity not included

Expires: 10/2/2026

Donated by Duke's Waikiki

Duke's Waikiki Gift Certificate item
Duke's Waikiki Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

One (1) $75 gift certificate to Duke's Waikiki.

Gratuity not included

Expires: 10/2/2026

Donated by Duke's Waikiki

Polynesian Cultural Center Gift Certificate item
Polynesian Cultural Center Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Two (2) Complimentary Admission / Show Tickets

Includes: General Admissions and Evening Show Tickets

Expires - 9/30/2026

Donated by Polynesian Cultural Center

Cinnamon's Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Cinnamon's Restaurant Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Value - $50

Two (2) $25 Gift Certificate to Cinnamon's Restaurant. Valid at Kailua location only. Tip not included. Expires: 9/25/2026

Donated by Cinnamon's Restaurant, LLC

Cinnamon's Restaurant Gift Certificate (Copy) item
Cinnamon's Restaurant Gift Certificate (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Value - $50

Two (2) $25 Gift Certificate to Cinnamon's Restaurant. Valid at Kailua location only. Tip not included. Expires: 9/25/2026

Donated by Cinnamon's Restaurant LLC

Kualoa Ranch Gift Certificate item
Kualoa Ranch Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Any One Kualoa Ranch Experience Tour for Two People; Advance reservations required. Expires: 11/14/2027

Donated by Kualoa Ranch

Free State & Federal Tax Return item
Free State & Federal Tax Return
$300

Starting bid

One (1) free personal State and Federal tax returns (up to $1,000 of preparation fee)

Prepared by Digital Accounting Plus, Steven Caraco Expires: 4/15/2026


Donated by Steven Caraco

One Free Personal Tax Review item
One Free Personal Tax Review
$150

Starting bid

One (1) free personal tax review with Digital accounting Plus, Steven Caraco. Consultation up to 2 hours. Focus on personal tax situation and any reductions that can be made to your tax liability and overall tax strategy. Expires: 4/15/2026

Donated by Steven Caraco


Rinka Japanese Restaurant Gift Card item
Rinka Japanese Restaurant Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

One (1) $100 gift card to Rinka Japanese Restaurant


Donated By Ken Hiraki

One 720mL Nanbu Bijin Daiginjo item
One 720mL Nanbu Bijin Daiginjo
$25

Starting bid

One 720mL Bottle of Nanbu Bijin Daiginjo

Valued: $50.00

Donated by Ken Hiraki

One (1) 750mL Hibiki Suntory Whisky - item
One (1) 750mL Hibiki Suntory Whisky -
$50

Starting bid

One (1) 750mL Hibiki Suntory Whisky, Japanese Harmony. A meticulous blend of the finest selection of whiskies.

Value - $100


Donated by Ken Hiraki


Apatite Briolette Earrings by Kamna Upadhyaya item
Apatite Briolette Earrings by Kamna Upadhyaya
$15

Starting bid

Pair of Apatite Briolette Earrings by Kamna Upadhyaya

Valued $28


Anonymous Donation


Chain Bracelet by Kamna Upadhyaya item
Chain Bracelet by Kamna Upadhyaya
$15

Starting bid

Chain Bracelet by Kamna Upadhyaya, 8 inch in length.
Valued: $28


Anonymous Donation

"Bonnie" Earrings by Kristen Merrill item
"Bonnie" Earrings by Kristen Merrill
$40

Starting bid

"Bonnie" Gold-filled, Single Freshwater Pearl Earrings by Kristen Merrill

Valued - $88


Anonymous Donation

"Oahu-grown" Bracelet By Tidepool Love item
"Oahu-grown" Bracelet By Tidepool Love
$40

Starting bid

"Oahu-grown" Bracelet by Tidepool Love, Size M/L 7-8" Adjustable, Double wrapped chains (14kgf), sterling silver and a lobster claw clasp and mini puka shell.

Valued - $90

Anonymous Donation

"Big Fat Pearls" by Kamna Upadhyahya item
"Big Fat Pearls" by Kamna Upadhyahya
$40

Starting bid

"Big Fat Pearls" earrings by Kamna Upadhyaya

Value: $78

Anonymous Donation

Freshwater Pearl Gold Slider Bracelet by Leighton Lam item
Freshwater Pearl Gold Slider Bracelet by Leighton Lam
$15

Starting bid

Freshwater Pearl & Gold Slider Bracelet by Leighton Lam; Freshwater Pearl, Gold-plated Brass, Size 9-11mm, Length Adjustable up to 8.5"

Value - $36

Anonymous Donation

Salvage Public x Zig Zane Jacquard Weekend Bag item
Salvage Public x Zig Zane Jacquard Weekend Bag
$50

Starting bid

Salvage Public x Zig Zane Jacquard Weekend Bag

Value - $138

Anonymous Donation

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