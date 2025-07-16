PBA - Lighting Our Way, Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value - $50
One gift certificate to Kids City, LLC
Expires:
Donated by Kids City, LLC
Starting bid
Value - $50
One gift certificate to Kids City, LLC
Expires:
Donated by Kids City, LLC
Starting bid
Value - $580
Complimentary Two (2) Night Stay in a Platinum City View Terrace
Exp: 9/17/2027
Amenity Fees Included
Advance booking required.
Donated by Hotel La Croix
Starting bid
Valued at $125
Roy's Waikiki Location only. Redeemable toward food only and at Roy's Waikiki location only. Does not include alcohol, beverages, tax an gratuity.
Expires: 9/8/26
Donated by Roy's Waikiki
Starting bid
One (1) $250 Dining Credit at Tidepools Restaurant
Excludes alcohol & gratuity
Exp: 11/14/2026
Donated by Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort
Starting bid
One (1) $75 gift certificate to Duke's Waikiki.
Gratuity not included
Expires: 10/2/2026
Donated by Duke's Waikiki
Starting bid
One (1) $75 gift certificate to Duke's Waikiki.
Gratuity not included
Expires: 10/2/2026
Donated by Duke's Waikiki
Starting bid
Two (2) Complimentary Admission / Show Tickets
Includes: General Admissions and Evening Show Tickets
Expires - 9/30/2026
Donated by Polynesian Cultural Center
Starting bid
Value - $50
Two (2) $25 Gift Certificate to Cinnamon's Restaurant. Valid at Kailua location only. Tip not included. Expires: 9/25/2026
Donated by Cinnamon's Restaurant, LLC
Starting bid
Value - $50
Two (2) $25 Gift Certificate to Cinnamon's Restaurant. Valid at Kailua location only. Tip not included. Expires: 9/25/2026
Donated by Cinnamon's Restaurant LLC
Starting bid
Any One Kualoa Ranch Experience Tour for Two People; Advance reservations required. Expires: 11/14/2027
Donated by Kualoa Ranch
Starting bid
One (1) free personal State and Federal tax returns (up to $1,000 of preparation fee)
Prepared by Digital Accounting Plus, Steven Caraco Expires: 4/15/2026
Donated by Steven Caraco
Starting bid
One (1) free personal tax review with Digital accounting Plus, Steven Caraco. Consultation up to 2 hours. Focus on personal tax situation and any reductions that can be made to your tax liability and overall tax strategy. Expires: 4/15/2026
Donated by Steven Caraco
Starting bid
One (1) $100 gift card to Rinka Japanese Restaurant
Donated By Ken Hiraki
Starting bid
One 720mL Bottle of Nanbu Bijin Daiginjo
Valued: $50.00
Donated by Ken Hiraki
Starting bid
One (1) 750mL Hibiki Suntory Whisky, Japanese Harmony. A meticulous blend of the finest selection of whiskies.
Value - $100
Donated by Ken Hiraki
Starting bid
Pair of Apatite Briolette Earrings by Kamna Upadhyaya
Valued $28
Anonymous Donation
Starting bid
Chain Bracelet by Kamna Upadhyaya, 8 inch in length.
Valued: $28
Anonymous Donation
Starting bid
"Bonnie" Gold-filled, Single Freshwater Pearl Earrings by Kristen Merrill
Valued - $88
Anonymous Donation
Starting bid
"Oahu-grown" Bracelet by Tidepool Love, Size M/L 7-8" Adjustable, Double wrapped chains (14kgf), sterling silver and a lobster claw clasp and mini puka shell.
Valued - $90
Anonymous Donation
Starting bid
"Big Fat Pearls" earrings by Kamna Upadhyaya
Value: $78
Anonymous Donation
Starting bid
Freshwater Pearl & Gold Slider Bracelet by Leighton Lam; Freshwater Pearl, Gold-plated Brass, Size 9-11mm, Length Adjustable up to 8.5"
Value - $36
Anonymous Donation
Starting bid
Salvage Public x Zig Zane Jacquard Weekend Bag
Value - $138
Anonymous Donation
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