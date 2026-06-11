PBA of NYS FAF Golf Tournament 2026 (Registration)

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Registration for one foursome (4 golfers) in the 1st Annual PBA of NYS Family Assistance Fund Golf Tournament. Includes 18 holes of golf, shared golf carts, lunch, and dinner reception for all four players.
Registration for one golfer in the 1st Annual PBA of NYS Family Assistance Fund Golf Tournament. Includes 18 holes of golf, shared golf cart, lunch, and dinner reception.
Admission for one guest to the dinner reception following the 1st Annual PBA of NYS Family Assistance Fund Golf Tournament.
$
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