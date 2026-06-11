Family Assistance Fund Of The Pba Of Nys

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Family Assistance Fund Of The Pba Of Nys

About this event

PBA of NYS FAF Golf Tournament 2026 (Registration)

441 Lockhart Mountain Rd #4952

Lake George, NY 12845, USA

Foursome Golf Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration for one foursome (4 golfers) in the 1st Annual PBA of NYS Family Assistance Fund Golf Tournament. Includes 18 holes of golf, shared golf carts, lunch, and dinner reception for all four players.

Individual Golfer Registration
$150

Registration for one golfer in the 1st Annual PBA of NYS Family Assistance Fund Golf Tournament. Includes 18 holes of golf, shared golf cart, lunch, and dinner reception.

Dinner Reception Only
$50

Admission for one guest to the dinner reception following the 1st Annual PBA of NYS Family Assistance Fund Golf Tournament.

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