PBABA Membership 2025 Zeffy Registration Form

This membership is for certified behavior analysts in the state of Florida, containing a BCaBa, Bcba-D, BCBA, or CBA. Members in this category are FABA members and may nominate and vote for Executive Officers as well as propose and vote on amendments to the chapter’s bylaws. Full professional membership on FABA member clicks page is $25 annually.
Limited Professional Membership (Non- Voting)
Free
Valid for one year
This category includes registered behavior technicians (RBTs) direct care staff, paraprofessional staff, who spend the majority of their working time implementing behavior programs, and our strategies, any degree seeking person employed full/part time, including professionals with licenses and our credentials other than those provided by the BACB. This may include, but it’s not limited to license mental health, counselors, speech therapist, occupational therapists, Social Workers and other similar professions. Members in this category are not FABA members, and therefore may not nominate or vote for executive officers. They may not propose or vote on amendments to the chapters bylaws. Members in this category may not run for elected positions. This membership was $15 annually o FABA member clicks page.
