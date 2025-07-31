eventClosed

PBC Labor Day Festival 2025 Silent Auction

810 Kokomo Rd, Haiku, HI 96708, USA

Children's Books (2) item
Children's Books (2) item
Children's Books (2)
$20

“Moʻo and Koholā” and

“Aloha in Every Feather”, 2 childrenʻs books by local Maui author, Kumi Lori Abreu. These books are appropriate for ages preschool through primary grades.

Donated by: Kumu Lori Abreu

Estimated value: $40

Children's Book (#1): I AM A BEE AND A BEE IS ME item
Children's Book (#1): I AM A BEE AND A BEE IS ME
$10

This is a children's book written and illustrated by Bonniestar Marsh.


Donated by Hoku Au' Printmaking/Bonnie Star Marsh, ND

Estimate value: $25

Children's Book (#2): I AM A BEE AND A BEE IS ME item
Children's Book (#2): I AM A BEE AND A BEE IS ME
$10

This is a children's book I wrote and illustrated by Bonniestar Marsh.


Donated by Hoku Au' Printmaking/Bonnie Star Marsh, ND


Estimate value: $25

Purple Crown Earrings item
Purple Crown Earrings
$25

Gold filled hooks with clay purple crown flowers with fresh water pearls by Made by Mama.


Donated by: Made by Mama

Estimate value: $50

Mermaid Charm Necklace item
Mermaid Charm Necklace
$75

14k Gold fill necklace, 16 inches in length. Curated with shells from my ocean dives, edison keshi pearls and white fresh water pearls.


Donated by: Navea Maui

Estimated value: $145

$200 Gift Card to Aurum Restaurant (Wailea) item
$200 Gift Card to Aurum Restaurant (Wailea)
$100

Welcome to Aurum Maui, where culinary excellence meets the vibrant flavors of Maui’s bountiful land and sea. Nestled in the heart of the iconic Shops at Wailea, Aurum invites you on a gastronomic journey like no other.


Located at 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI


Donated by: Aurum Maui

Estimated value: $200

DōTERRA Kids Oil Collection item
DōTERRA Kids Oil Collection
$85

Whether you’re experienced with or new to essential oils, the doTERRA Kids Oil Collection is the complete, ready-made essential oil toolbox designed to empower caregivers to confidently care for the little ones. Formulated specifically for children, these essential oil blends feature unique combinations that are balanced to provide powerful benefits while still being gentle on delicate skin.


This kit includes:


Seven essential oil blends

Thinker

Calmer

Stronger

Tamer

Rescuer

Steady

Brave

Seven silicone toppers with carabiners

Instructional flashcards

A carrying case with carabiner


Donate by KKB Oils

Estimated value: $173

3D Printed Dragon item
3D Printed Dragon
$20

3D Printed Dragon


Donated by Violet's Toy Box

Estimated value: $45

Womenʻs Palaka Boxers item
Womenʻs Palaka Boxers
$15

Low rise palaka boxer shorts with handsewn flower detail on front. 100% cotton and handmade. Note: the boxers may not necessarily come in guava color.


Donated by: Kōnane Farm Store

Estimated value: $45

Little Tita Set and Baby Blanket item
Little Tita Set and Baby Blanket
$35

Size 2 little Tita shorts, pa’u top set, and a snuggly patch work blanket


Donated by: Mama Berrr’s Creations

Estimated value: $75

Kuro Tatoo Gift Certificate: Henry item
Kuro Tatoo Gift Certificate: Henry
$75

$150 Gift Certificate


Donated by: Kuro Tattoo

Estimated value: $150

Haircut and Style item
Haircut and Style
$60

Haircut package includes:

-Wash

-Cut

-Blow dry

-Style


Donated by: Liz Milligan @ Glow Studio

Estimated value: $120

Jewelry Set item
Jewelry Set
$35

Handmade gold plated shell earrings, forever lei & a Hamilton gold bangle.


Donated by: Waiehu Creations
Estimated value: $90

Puke Pa’ahana (Hawaiian Busy Book) item
Puke Pa’ahana (Hawaiian Busy Book)
$30

Puke Pa’ahana - Busy Book

Compiled with 8 pages and bound in a 1inch black binder

8 pages - Waiho’olu’u, Kinona, Papa Naʻau, Anilā, Holoholona, Mea Halihali, Lole a me Nā Helu


matching pages for keiki ages 18months to Kindergarten


Printed and assembled on Molokaʻi

Donated by: Little Learning Keiki
Estimated value: $60

Osteopathic Session item
Osteopathic Session
$80

One osteopathic session. We provide holistic bodywork that benefits everyone, including pregnant and postpartum moms, breastfeeding families, and babies.

Donated by: Aloha Osteopathy (Crispin Casserley)

Estimated value: $160

Vintage Aloha Bundle item
Vintage Aloha Bundle
$35

2 earrings and 1 pāpale pin


Donated by: Musubee

Estimated value: $75

One Month FIT4MOM Unlimited Monthly Membership item
One Month FIT4MOM Unlimited Monthly Membership
$40

One Month FIT4MOM Unlimited Monthly Membership


Donated by: FIT4MOM Maui

Estimated value: $99

Burp cloth, Teether lovey, and Custom pacifier clip item
Burp cloth, Teether lovey, and Custom pacifier clip
$20

Sewn palaka burp cloth, sewn palaka minky lovey with teether, and hand tied pacifier clip holder


Donated by: My Binky

Estimated value: $44

Gift Set item
Gift Set
$10

Gift set - scrunchie, key fob, fabric studs, bracelet


Donated by: Sewbellaful Maui

Estimated value: $30

Harmonic Egg Session item
Harmonic Egg Session
$70

The Harmonic Egg is a resonant chamber that utilizes sound and light therapy to support clients' physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Each session is tailored to the client's specific wellness intention. Simply relax comfortably for 50 minutes and enjoy the rejuvenation of the Harmonic Egg. Expect total appointment time to be 1.5 hours.


Donated by: Mind and Body Harmonics

Estimated value: $130

Gold filled Earrings with Lauhala item
Gold filled Earrings with Lauhala
$30

Gold filled earrings with lauhala


Donated by: Pueo Mana Designs

Estimated value: $65

Canvas Tote item
Canvas Tote
$10

Canvas tote with Maui appliqué


Donated by: Malia and Company Apparel

Estimated value: $30

Organic Coffee item
Organic Coffee
$5

Single Origin Honduras Coffee


Donated by: Dear WanderLust Coffee

Estimated value: $22

Naupaka water resistant tote bag set item
Naupaka water resistant tote bag set
$70

Water resistant bag set


Donated by: Kaimahie

Estimated value: $120

Melia Pua Tyvek Waterproof Tote Bag & Medium Pouc item
Melia Pua Tyvek Waterproof Tote Bag & Medium Pouc
$50

Melia Pua Tyvek (Waterproof) Zippered Tote Bag & Medium Pouch


Donated by: TAJ Creations Maui

Estimated value: $110

Puakenikeni Tumbler item
Puakenikeni Tumbler
$5

Custom Designed Puakenikeni Tumbler


Donated by: Mimi's 808 Express LLC

Estimated value: $25

In home Lactation support item
In home Lactation support
$70

(1) In Home Lactation visit


Donated by: Normalize Nourishment

Estimated value: $125

Tribal Plumeria Hybrids item
Tribal Plumeria Hybrids
$25

Moku O Keawe Curly Koa with tribal Plumeria design on 14K gold-filled findings


Donated by: Kālai Lāʻau LLC

Estimated value: $50

$50 Gift Card from The Monarch Collective #1 item
$50 Gift Card from The Monarch Collective #1
$25

$50 gift card The Monarch Collective


Donated by: The Monarch Collective

Value: $50

$50 Gift Card from The Monarch Collective #2 item
$50 Gift Card from The Monarch Collective #2
$25

$50 gift card The Monarch Collective


Donated by: The Monarch Collective

Value: $50

Woman's Bracelet: 14K GF with pearls item
Woman's Bracelet: 14K GF with pearls
$35

Woman's Bracelet: 14K GF with pearls


Donated by: Dimples Jewelry

Estimated value: $65

Hawaiian Cone Shell Gold Necklace item
Hawaiian Cone Shell Gold Necklace
$35

Beautiful handpicked Hawaiian cone shell necklace. 18 inches long and made with premium gold filled chain & findings.


Donated by: Hoapili Creations

Estimated Value: $65

Fine Art Print item
Fine Art Print
$70

Maui No Ka Oi Fine Art Print 23x36


Donated By: Maui No Ka OI Fine Art Print

Estimated Value: $150

Yoni Sitz Bath Herbal Blend item
Yoni Sitz Bath Herbal Blend
$10

A blend of herbs to support healing during postpartum.


Donated by: Amanda Moore

Estimated Value: $25

Pregnancy Tea item
Pregnancy Tea
$10

A blend of herbs to support pregnancy.


Donated by: Amanda Moore

Estimated Value: $25

Kuro Tattoo Gift Certificate item
Kuro Tattoo Gift Certificate
$75

Gift Certificate for Kuro Tattoo


Donated by: Wahine Hula

Estimated Value: $150

Postpartum Set with DoTERRA products item
Postpartum Set with DoTERRA products
$30

Postpartum DoTERRA set

Donated by: Amanda Moore

Estimated Value: $60

Pelvic Steam Stool & Herbs item
Pelvic Steam Stool & Herbs
$50

Solid wood stool with two bags of herbs.


Estimated Value: $100

Lauhala Bracelet item
Lauhala Bracelet
$15

Handmade Lauhala Bracelet, size 8


Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano

Estimated Value: $30

Medium Peahi item
Medium Peahi
$15

Handmade lauhala fan


Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano

Estimated Value: $30

Heart-Shaped Peahi item
Heart-Shaped Peahi
$15

Handmade lauhala fan


Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano

Estimated Value: $30

Large Peahi item
Large Peahi
$15

Handmade lauhala fan


Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano

Estimated Value: $30

Restorative Womb Healing Treatment item
Restorative Womb Healing Treatment
$100

A deeply nourishing acupressure bodywork session designed to restore balance and vitality. This full-body treatment emphasizes gentle abdominal and womb massage, supporting circulation, hormonal harmony, and emotional release. Experience grounding touch that renews your energy, eases tension, and reconnects you with your body’s natural rhythm.


Donated by: Kylie Cole

Estimated Value: $222

Surf Strands Salon Maui : Women's Haircut item
Surf Strands Salon Maui : Women's Haircut
$50

Women's Haircut


Donated by: Surf Strands Salon

Estimated Value: $100

Handmade Mango Wood Surfboard item
Handmade Mango Wood Surfboard
$50

Mango wood and resin decorative surfboard handcrafted on Maui.


Donated by: Lau Artistry

Estimated Value: $200

Humuhumnukunukuapuaa Print item
Humuhumnukunukuapuaa Print
$5

Matted Print


Donated by: Solo Oro

Estimated Value: $75

Venusian Womb Spray & Bracelet item
Venusian Womb Spray & Bracelet
$25

Venusian Womb Spray (Quantum Doula's proprietary blend of geranium, rosewater, hibiscus and wild fern) with crystal bracelet


Donated by: Kylie Cole

Estimated Value: $44

Hanu Hawai’i: Cotton Button Up Blouse item
Hanu Hawai’i: Cotton Button Up Blouse
$25

100% Cotton Button Up Blouse

Size: Large


Donated by: Hanu Hawai’i

Estimated Value: $54

Hanu Hawai’i: Handmade Fold over Shorts item
Hanu Hawai’i: Handmade Fold over Shorts
$20

Handmade Fold over Shorts

Size: Small


Donated by: Hanu Hawai’i

Estimated Value: $48

$100 Gift Card to Wings Hawai’i ~ For Real Life Mermaids item
$100 Gift Card to Wings Hawai’i ~ For Real Life Mermaids
$50

We are rooted in mindfulness, eco-consciousness, and radical kindness. All our items are handmade in our workshop on Maui's North Shore by local artisans using sustainable materials like organic cotton, bamboo fibers, non-toxic dyes, and reclaimed metals and fabric. They're made to be both beautiful and comfortable—as in, "barefoot walks along the ocean shore at sunset" beautiful and comfortable. The handmade nature of our store celebrates the island, its community of locals and travelers, and the wild nature all around us.


Donated by: Wings Hawai’i

Estimated Value: $100

