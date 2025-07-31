PBC Labor Day Festival 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Moʻo and Koholā” and
“Aloha in Every Feather”, 2 childrenʻs books by local Maui author, Kumi Lori Abreu. These books are appropriate for ages preschool through primary grades.
Donated by: Kumu Lori Abreu
Estimated value: $40
This is a children's book written and illustrated by Bonniestar Marsh.
Donated by Hoku Au' Printmaking/Bonnie Star Marsh, ND
Estimate value: $25
This is a children's book I wrote and illustrated by Bonniestar Marsh.
Donated by Hoku Au' Printmaking/Bonnie Star Marsh, ND
Estimate value: $25
Gold filled hooks with clay purple crown flowers with fresh water pearls by Made by Mama.
Donated by: Made by Mama
Estimate value: $50
14k Gold fill necklace, 16 inches in length. Curated with shells from my ocean dives, edison keshi pearls and white fresh water pearls.
Donated by: Navea Maui
Estimated value: $145
Welcome to Aurum Maui, where culinary excellence meets the vibrant flavors of Maui’s bountiful land and sea. Nestled in the heart of the iconic Shops at Wailea, Aurum invites you on a gastronomic journey like no other.
Located at 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI
Donated by: Aurum Maui
Estimated value: $200
Whether you’re experienced with or new to essential oils, the doTERRA Kids Oil Collection is the complete, ready-made essential oil toolbox designed to empower caregivers to confidently care for the little ones. Formulated specifically for children, these essential oil blends feature unique combinations that are balanced to provide powerful benefits while still being gentle on delicate skin.
This kit includes:
Seven essential oil blends
Thinker
Calmer
Stronger
Tamer
Rescuer
Steady
Brave
Seven silicone toppers with carabiners
Instructional flashcards
A carrying case with carabiner
Donate by KKB Oils
Estimated value: $173
3D Printed Dragon
Donated by Violet's Toy Box
Estimated value: $45
Low rise palaka boxer shorts with handsewn flower detail on front. 100% cotton and handmade. Note: the boxers may not necessarily come in guava color.
Donated by: Kōnane Farm Store
Estimated value: $45
Size 2 little Tita shorts, pa’u top set, and a snuggly patch work blanket
Donated by: Mama Berrr’s Creations
Estimated value: $75
$150 Gift Certificate
Donated by: Kuro Tattoo
Estimated value: $150
Haircut package includes:
-Wash
-Cut
-Blow dry
-Style
Donated by: Liz Milligan @ Glow Studio
Estimated value: $120
Handmade gold plated shell earrings, forever lei & a Hamilton gold bangle.
Donated by: Waiehu Creations
Estimated value: $90
Puke Pa’ahana - Busy Book
Compiled with 8 pages and bound in a 1inch black binder
8 pages - Waiho’olu’u, Kinona, Papa Naʻau, Anilā, Holoholona, Mea Halihali, Lole a me Nā Helu
matching pages for keiki ages 18months to Kindergarten
Printed and assembled on Molokaʻi
Donated by: Little Learning Keiki
Estimated value: $60
One osteopathic session. We provide holistic bodywork that benefits everyone, including pregnant and postpartum moms, breastfeeding families, and babies.
Donated by: Aloha Osteopathy (Crispin Casserley)
Estimated value: $160
2 earrings and 1 pāpale pin
Donated by: Musubee
Estimated value: $75
One Month FIT4MOM Unlimited Monthly Membership
Donated by: FIT4MOM Maui
Estimated value: $99
Sewn palaka burp cloth, sewn palaka minky lovey with teether, and hand tied pacifier clip holder
Donated by: My Binky
Estimated value: $44
Gift set - scrunchie, key fob, fabric studs, bracelet
Donated by: Sewbellaful Maui
Estimated value: $30
The Harmonic Egg is a resonant chamber that utilizes sound and light therapy to support clients' physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Each session is tailored to the client's specific wellness intention. Simply relax comfortably for 50 minutes and enjoy the rejuvenation of the Harmonic Egg. Expect total appointment time to be 1.5 hours.
Donated by: Mind and Body Harmonics
Estimated value: $130
Gold filled earrings with lauhala
Donated by: Pueo Mana Designs
Estimated value: $65
Canvas tote with Maui appliqué
Donated by: Malia and Company Apparel
Estimated value: $30
Single Origin Honduras Coffee
Donated by: Dear WanderLust Coffee
Estimated value: $22
Water resistant bag set
Donated by: Kaimahie
Estimated value: $120
Melia Pua Tyvek (Waterproof) Zippered Tote Bag & Medium Pouch
Donated by: TAJ Creations Maui
Estimated value: $110
Custom Designed Puakenikeni Tumbler
Donated by: Mimi's 808 Express LLC
Estimated value: $25
(1) In Home Lactation visit
Donated by: Normalize Nourishment
Estimated value: $125
Moku O Keawe Curly Koa with tribal Plumeria design on 14K gold-filled findings
Donated by: Kālai Lāʻau LLC
Estimated value: $50
$50 gift card The Monarch Collective
Donated by: The Monarch Collective
Value: $50
$50 gift card The Monarch Collective
Donated by: The Monarch Collective
Value: $50
Woman's Bracelet: 14K GF with pearls
Donated by: Dimples Jewelry
Estimated value: $65
Beautiful handpicked Hawaiian cone shell necklace. 18 inches long and made with premium gold filled chain & findings.
Donated by: Hoapili Creations
Estimated Value: $65
Maui No Ka Oi Fine Art Print 23x36
Donated By: Maui No Ka OI Fine Art Print
Estimated Value: $150
A blend of herbs to support healing during postpartum.
Donated by: Amanda Moore
Estimated Value: $25
A blend of herbs to support pregnancy.
Donated by: Amanda Moore
Estimated Value: $25
Gift Certificate for Kuro Tattoo
Donated by: Wahine Hula
Estimated Value: $150
Postpartum DoTERRA set
Donated by: Amanda Moore
Estimated Value: $60
Solid wood stool with two bags of herbs.
Estimated Value: $100
Handmade Lauhala Bracelet, size 8
Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano
Estimated Value: $30
Handmade lauhala fan
Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano
Estimated Value: $30
Handmade lauhala fan
Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano
Estimated Value: $30
Handmade lauhala fan
Donated by: Pohaku Kaho'ohanohano
Estimated Value: $30
A deeply nourishing acupressure bodywork session designed to restore balance and vitality. This full-body treatment emphasizes gentle abdominal and womb massage, supporting circulation, hormonal harmony, and emotional release. Experience grounding touch that renews your energy, eases tension, and reconnects you with your body’s natural rhythm.
Donated by: Kylie Cole
Estimated Value: $222
Women's Haircut
Donated by: Surf Strands Salon
Estimated Value: $100
Mango wood and resin decorative surfboard handcrafted on Maui.
Donated by: Lau Artistry
Estimated Value: $200
Matted Print
Donated by: Solo Oro
Estimated Value: $75
Venusian Womb Spray (Quantum Doula's proprietary blend of geranium, rosewater, hibiscus and wild fern) with crystal bracelet
Donated by: Kylie Cole
Estimated Value: $44
100% Cotton Button Up Blouse
Size: Large
Donated by: Hanu Hawai’i
Estimated Value: $54
Handmade Fold over Shorts
Size: Small
Donated by: Hanu Hawai’i
Estimated Value: $48
We are rooted in mindfulness, eco-consciousness, and radical kindness. All our items are handmade in our workshop on Maui's North Shore by local artisans using sustainable materials like organic cotton, bamboo fibers, non-toxic dyes, and reclaimed metals and fabric. They're made to be both beautiful and comfortable—as in, "barefoot walks along the ocean shore at sunset" beautiful and comfortable. The handmade nature of our store celebrates the island, its community of locals and travelers, and the wild nature all around us.
Donated by: Wings Hawai’i
Estimated Value: $100
