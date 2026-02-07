PBG SoCal Monthly Practice Membership

Development is a main focus of our organization. Due to this, we are making a strong effort to provide all players in SoCal (and eventually all chapters) with accessible and standardized developmental practice time. This is a key component that we have not consistently been able to provide in the past due to manpower and facility limitations. We are now making the necessary structural adjustments to ensure our players receive as much quality development time as possible.





Monthly practice registration is mandatory for all PBG SoCal players. (All other chapters are still in the process of building the foundation to host consistent practices but plan to implement this structure soon.)





Monthly Fees Will Cover Weekly Practice Development Only:

Weekly team practices (1–2 per week depending on weather, schedule, and location)

At least one on-field practice per week when field availability permits

These monthly practice fees are strictly for structured practice sessions and player development time. They do not cover games, events, showcases, tournaments, travel expenses, or college camps.





Monthly Practice Fees Will Go Towards:

Facility rental fees

Coaching fees

Organizational operational costs directly related to practice implementation

Monthly Fee Structure by Age Group:

High School aged players (2026–2031 grad years): Monthly practice fees will run June through November. Families must cancel their membership in November to avoid recurring charges beyond this period.

2032 grad year and younger: Monthly practice fees will be year-round.

Please note: Unfortunately, our payment platform does not allow us to set automatic start-and-stop monthly increments for specific date ranges. Families are responsible for managing cancellations when applicable.





Chapter Locations for Monthly Practices:

San Fernando Valley: LA Pierce College

San Gabriel Valley / Inland Empire: Los Altos HS

San Diego: [TBD]

Westside: Cheviot Hills



