Philippines Baseball Group

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Philippines Baseball Group

About this event

PBG Mid Atlantic ID Camp

9179 Red Branch Rd

Columbia, MD 21045, USA

13 and Under
$125

PBG 13U Skills Camp
The Philippines Baseball Group (PBG) invites players 13 and under to a special youth development camp in The DMV

This camp is designed to introduce young athletes to the PBG training experience with a focus on fundamentals, fun, and Filipino pride. Participants will rotate through stations led by PBG’s experienced coaches, covering throwing mechanics, hitting, baserunning, and defensive skills in a fast-paced, supportive environment.

14 and older
$125

13 - 18 Years old Skills Camp
The Philippines Baseball Group (PBG) invites players 13 and older to a special youth development camp in The DMV.

This camp is designed to introduce young athletes to the PBG training experience with a focus on fundamentals, fun, and Filipino pride. Participants will rotate through stations led by PBG’s experienced coaches, covering throwing mechanics, hitting, baserunning, and defensive skills in a fast-paced, supportive environment.

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