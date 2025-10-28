PBG Mid Atlantic ID Camp

PBG 13U Skills Camp

The Philippines Baseball Group (PBG) invites players 13 and under to a special youth development camp in The DMV

This camp is designed to introduce young athletes to the PBG training experience with a focus on fundamentals, fun, and Filipino pride. Participants will rotate through stations led by PBG’s experienced coaches, covering throwing mechanics, hitting, baserunning, and defensive skills in a fast-paced, supportive environment.