PBG Midwest ID Camp

PBG 13U Skills Camp – Labor Day at Laramie Park(2:00–4:00 PM)

The Philippines Baseball Group (PBG) invites players 12 and under to a special youth development camp in Chicago this Labor Day from 2:00 to 4:00 PM!

This two-hour camp is designed to introduce young athletes to the PBG training experience with a focus on fundamentals, fun, and Filipino pride. Participants will rotate through stations led by PBG’s experienced coaches, covering throwing mechanics, hitting, baserunning, and defensive skills in a fast-paced, supportive environment.