PBG Charity Golf Tournament Scholarship Raffle

Donated By PBG 2016 Girls Dev 2

Total Value $350

Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends with this curated wine and entertainment basket featuring $200 in Visa gift cards and a selection of great red wines.

The basket includes:

• Austin Hope 2021 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

• Decoy Alexander Valley 2022 Merlot

• Zumaya Ribera del Duero

• Two bottles of Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon

• 2017 Castellini St. Giorgio Chianti Classico Riserva

• Josh Cellars 2024 Legacy Red Blend

Plus two $100 Visa gift cards, perfect for dinner out, wine pairings, or a special night in.

A great basket for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys a relaxing evening with friends.