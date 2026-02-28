PBG Charity Golf Tournament Scholarship Raffle

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About this event
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Donated By PBG 2016 Girls Dev 2
Total Value $350
Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends with this curated wine and entertainment basket featuring $200 in Visa gift cards and a selection of great red wines.
The basket includes:
• Austin Hope 2021 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
• Decoy Alexander Valley 2022 Merlot
• Zumaya Ribera del Duero
• Two bottles of Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon
• 2017 Castellini St. Giorgio Chianti Classico Riserva
• Josh Cellars 2024 Legacy Red Blend
Plus two $100 Visa gift cards, perfect for dinner out, wine pairings, or a special night in.
A great basket for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys a relaxing evening with friends.
Donated By PBG 2016 Girls Dev 2
Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends with this curated wine and entertainment basket featuring $200 in Visa gift cards and a selection of great red wines.
The basket includes:
• Austin Hope 2021 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
• Decoy Alexander Valley 2022 Merlot
• Zumaya Ribera del Duero
• Two bottles of Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon
• 2017 Castellini St. Giorgio Chianti Classico Riserva
• Josh Cellars 2024 Legacy Red Blend
Plus two $100 Visa gift cards, perfect for dinner out, wine pairings, or a special night in.
A great basket for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys a relaxing evening with friends.
Donated By PBG 2016 Girls Dev 2
Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends with this curated wine and entertainment basket featuring $200 in Visa gift cards and a selection of great red wines.
The basket includes:
• Austin Hope 2021 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
• Decoy Alexander Valley 2022 Merlot
• Zumaya Ribera del Duero
• Two bottles of Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon
• 2017 Castellini St. Giorgio Chianti Classico Riserva
• Josh Cellars 2024 Legacy Red Blend
Plus two $100 Visa gift cards, perfect for dinner out, wine pairings, or a special night in.
A great basket for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys a relaxing evening with friends.
Donated by PBG 2015 Girls Pre GA
Total Value $430
Perfect for the golfer in your life, this basket includes quality gear for the course and practice at home.
Includes:
• Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder
• Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
• Skullcandy Terrain portable speaker
• Puma golf hat
• American flag golf tees
• 24 foam practice balls
• Drink bin
A great package for golfers of all levels and a fun addition to any day on the course.
Donated by PBG 2015 Girls Pre GA
Total Value $430
Perfect for the golfer in your life, this basket includes quality gear for the course and practice at home.
Includes:
• Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder
• Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
• Skullcandy Terrain portable speaker
• Puma golf hat
• American flag golf tees
• 24 foam practice balls
• Drink bin
A great package for golfers of all levels and a fun addition to any day on the course.
Donated by PBG 2015 Girls Pre GA
Total Value $430
Perfect for the golfer in your life, this basket includes quality gear for the course and practice at home.
Includes:
• Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder
• Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
• Skullcandy Terrain portable speaker
• Puma golf hat
• American flag golf tees
• 24 foam practice balls
• Drink bin
A great package for golfers of all levels and a fun addition to any day on the course.
Donated by: PBG Boys 2015 Pre-ECNL
Total Prize Value: Over $975!
Give your furry family member the ultimate royal treatment! This all-in-one "Mega-Bundle" covers everything from high-tech home security and professional portraits to premium grooming, expert training, and a massive treasure chest of toys and treats.
THE VIP EXPERIENCES & TECH
THE "TAIL-WAGGER" ENRICHMENT BASKET
Special Thanks to: Woofies of Palm Beach-Jupiter; Lucky Dog Training Club; Vasi Studio of Palm Beach Gardens
Donated by: PBG Boys 2015 Pre-ECNL
Total Prize Value: Over $975!
Give your furry family member the ultimate royal treatment! This all-in-one "Mega-Bundle" covers everything from high-tech home security and professional portraits to premium grooming, expert training, and a massive treasure chest of toys and treats.
THE VIP EXPERIENCES & TECH
THE "TAIL-WAGGER" ENRICHMENT BASKET
Special Thanks to: Woofies of Palm Beach-Jupiter; Lucky Dog Training Club; Vasi Studio of Palm Beach Gardens
Donated by: PBG Boys 2015 Pre-ECNL
Total Prize Value: Over $975!
Give your furry family member the ultimate royal treatment! This all-in-one "Mega-Bundle" covers everything from high-tech home security and professional portraits to premium grooming, expert training, and a massive treasure chest of toys and treats.
THE VIP EXPERIENCES & TECH
THE "TAIL-WAGGER" ENRICHMENT BASKET
Special Thanks to: Woofies of Palm Beach-Jupiter; Lucky Dog Training Club; Vasi Studio of Palm Beach Gardens
Donated by: PBG 2017/18 Girls Dev 3
Total Value: $430
Get ready for sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun! This basket is packed with everything you need for a relaxing day by the water or a fun afternoon playing games with family and friends.
Includes:
• RTIC cooler
• Toss & catch beach game
• Volleyball
• Blow-up soccer balls
• Beach towels
• Waterproof UNO card game
• Sunscreen & waterproof storage bag
• Bottle of sparkling rosé
Perfect for beach trips, pool days, picnics, and summer gatherings — this basket brings fun wherever the sun is shining.
Donated by: PBG 2017/18 Girls Dev 3
Total Value: $430
Get ready for sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun! This basket is packed with everything you need for a relaxing day by the water or a fun afternoon playing games with family and friends.
Includes:
• RTIC cooler
• Toss & catch beach game
• Volleyball
• Blow-up soccer balls
• Beach towels
• Waterproof UNO card game
• Sunscreen & waterproof storage bag
• Bottle of sparkling rosé
Perfect for beach trips, pool days, picnics, and summer gatherings — this basket brings fun wherever the sun is shining.
Donated by: PBG 2017/18 Girls Dev 3
Total Value: $430
Get ready for sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun! This basket is packed with everything you need for a relaxing day by the water or a fun afternoon playing games with family and friends.
Includes:
• RTIC cooler
• Toss & catch beach game
• Volleyball
• Blow-up soccer balls
• Beach towels
• Waterproof UNO card game
• Sunscreen & waterproof storage bag
• Bottle of sparkling rosé
Perfect for beach trips, pool days, picnics, and summer gatherings — this basket brings fun wherever the sun is shining.
Donated by: PBG 2016 Girls Dev 1
Total Value: $430
Fuel the fun on and off the field with this ultimate snack and soccer bundle! Perfect for game days, practices, road trips, or cheering from the sidelines, this basket is packed with tasty treats and soccer-themed goodies that every player and fan will enjoy.
Includes:
• Variety of sweet and salty snacks
• Soccer-themed treats and goodies
• Sideline snack favorites
• Game-day treats perfect for players and families
• Fun soccer-themed items for players and fans
Perfect for busy soccer families, tournament weekends, and post-game celebrations — this basket keeps everyone energized and ready for the next kickoff.
Donated by: PBG 2016 Girls Dev 1
Total Value: $430
Fuel the fun on and off the field with this ultimate snack and soccer bundle! Perfect for game days, practices, road trips, or cheering from the sidelines, this basket is packed with tasty treats and soccer-themed goodies that every player and fan will enjoy.
Includes:
• Variety of sweet and salty snacks
• Soccer-themed treats and goodies
• Sideline snack favorites
• Game-day treats perfect for players and families
• Fun soccer-themed items for players and fans
Perfect for busy soccer families, tournament weekends, and post-game celebrations — this basket keeps everyone energized and ready for the next kickoff.
Donated by: PBG 2016 Girls Dev 1
Total Value: $430
Fuel the fun on and off the field with this ultimate snack and soccer bundle! Perfect for game days, practices, road trips, or cheering from the sidelines, this basket is packed with tasty treats and soccer-themed goodies that every player and fan will enjoy.
Includes:
• Variety of sweet and salty snacks
• Soccer-themed treats and goodies
• Sideline snack favorites
• Game-day treats perfect for players and families
• Fun soccer-themed items for players and fans
Perfect for busy soccer families, tournament weekends, and post-game celebrations — this basket keeps everyone energized and ready for the next kickoff.
Donated by: PBG 2017 Boys Club Dev
Total Value: $200
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at The Capital Grille, known for its exceptional cuisine, elegant atmosphere, and outstanding service. Whether you're planning a special celebration, date night, or simply a memorable evening out, this gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in one of the area's premier dining destinations.
Includes:
• $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille
Perfect for a romantic evening, celebration dinner, or a night out enjoying world-class steak, seafood, and fine dining.
Donated by: PBG 2017 Boys Club Dev
Total Value: $200
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at The Capital Grille, known for its exceptional cuisine, elegant atmosphere, and outstanding service. Whether you're planning a special celebration, date night, or simply a memorable evening out, this gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in one of the area's premier dining destinations.
Includes:
• $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille
Perfect for a romantic evening, celebration dinner, or a night out enjoying world-class steak, seafood, and fine dining.
Donated by: PBG 2017 Boys Club Dev
Total Value: $200
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at The Capital Grille, known for its exceptional cuisine, elegant atmosphere, and outstanding service. Whether you're planning a special celebration, date night, or simply a memorable evening out, this gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in one of the area's premier dining destinations.
Includes:
• $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille
Perfect for a romantic evening, celebration dinner, or a night out enjoying world-class steak, seafood, and fine dining.
Donated by: PBG 2014 Girls Dev 2
Total Value: $430
Every soccer parent knows the sidelines can turn into a full day event! This Sideline Survival Kit is packed with practical essentials and fun items to help you stay comfortable, organized, and game-ready during long tournament weekends and busy practice days.
Includes:
• Soccer-themed tote bag
• Insulated tumbler
• Champion sideline gear
• SPF skincare essentials
• Sneaker cleaning balls
• Sideline snacks and treats
• Practical game-day accessories
Perfect for soccer parents, tournament weekends, and long days at the field — this basket helps you stay prepared so you can focus on cheering your player on.
Donated by: PBG 2014 Girls Dev 2
Total Value: $430
Every soccer parent knows the sidelines can turn into a full day event! This Sideline Survival Kit is packed with practical essentials and fun items to help you stay comfortable, organized, and game-ready during long tournament weekends and busy practice days.
Includes:
• Soccer-themed tote bag
• Insulated tumbler
• Champion sideline gear
• SPF skincare essentials
• Sneaker cleaning balls
• Sideline snacks and treats
• Practical game-day accessories
Perfect for soccer parents, tournament weekends, and long days at the field — this basket helps you stay prepared so you can focus on cheering your player on.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!