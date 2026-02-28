Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association
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Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association

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Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association

About this event

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PBG Charity Golf Tournament Scholarship Raffle

Add a donation for Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association

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$200 Visa Gift Cards & Premium Wine Collection (1 Ticket) item
$200 Visa Gift Cards & Premium Wine Collection (1 Ticket)
$2

Donated By PBG 2016 Girls Dev 2

Total Value $350

Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends with this curated wine and entertainment basket featuring $200 in Visa gift cards and a selection of great red wines.

The basket includes:

Austin Hope 2021 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
Decoy Alexander Valley 2022 Merlot
Zumaya Ribera del Duero
Two bottles of Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Castellini St. Giorgio Chianti Classico Riserva
Josh Cellars 2024 Legacy Red Blend

Plus two $100 Visa gift cards, perfect for dinner out, wine pairings, or a special night in.

A great basket for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys a relaxing evening with friends.

$200 Visa Gift Cards & Premium Wine Collection (3 Tickets) item
$200 Visa Gift Cards & Premium Wine Collection (3 Tickets)
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Donated By PBG 2016 Girls Dev 2

Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends with this curated wine and entertainment basket featuring $200 in Visa gift cards and a selection of great red wines.

The basket includes:

Austin Hope 2021 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
Decoy Alexander Valley 2022 Merlot
Zumaya Ribera del Duero
Two bottles of Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Castellini St. Giorgio Chianti Classico Riserva
Josh Cellars 2024 Legacy Red Blend

Plus two $100 Visa gift cards, perfect for dinner out, wine pairings, or a special night in.

A great basket for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys a relaxing evening with friends.

$200 Visa Gift Cards & Premium Wine Collection (10 Tickets) item
$200 Visa Gift Cards & Premium Wine Collection (10 Tickets)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Donated By PBG 2016 Girls Dev 2

Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends with this curated wine and entertainment basket featuring $200 in Visa gift cards and a selection of great red wines.

The basket includes:

Austin Hope 2021 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
Decoy Alexander Valley 2022 Merlot
Zumaya Ribera del Duero
Two bottles of Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Castellini St. Giorgio Chianti Classico Riserva
Josh Cellars 2024 Legacy Red Blend

Plus two $100 Visa gift cards, perfect for dinner out, wine pairings, or a special night in.

A great basket for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys a relaxing evening with friends.

Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder Golf Basket (1 Ticket) item
Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder Golf Basket (1 Ticket)
$2

Donated by PBG 2015 Girls Pre GA

Total Value $430

Perfect for the golfer in your life, this basket includes quality gear for the course and practice at home.

Includes:

• Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder
• Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
• Skullcandy Terrain portable speaker
• Puma golf hat
• American flag golf tees
• 24 foam practice balls
• Drink bin

A great package for golfers of all levels and a fun addition to any day on the course.

Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder Golf Basket (3 Tickets) item
Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder Golf Basket (3 Tickets)
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Donated by PBG 2015 Girls Pre GA

Total Value $430

Perfect for the golfer in your life, this basket includes quality gear for the course and practice at home.

Includes:

• Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder
• Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
• Skullcandy Terrain portable speaker
• Puma golf hat
• American flag golf tees
• 24 foam practice balls
• Drink bin

A great package for golfers of all levels and a fun addition to any day on the course.

Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder Golf Basket (10 Tickets) item
Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder Golf Basket (10 Tickets)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Donated by PBG 2015 Girls Pre GA

Total Value $430

Perfect for the golfer in your life, this basket includes quality gear for the course and practice at home.

Includes:

• Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder
• Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
• Skullcandy Terrain portable speaker
• Puma golf hat
• American flag golf tees
• 24 foam practice balls
• Drink bin

A great package for golfers of all levels and a fun addition to any day on the course.

The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle (1 Ticket) item
The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle (1 Ticket) item
The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle (1 Ticket)
$10

Donated by: PBG Boys 2015 Pre-ECNL
Total Prize Value: Over $975!

Give your furry family member the ultimate royal treatment! This all-in-one "Mega-Bundle" covers everything from high-tech home security and professional portraits to premium grooming, expert training, and a massive treasure chest of toys and treats.

THE VIP EXPERIENCES & TECH

  • Professional Family & Pet Studio Session ($360 Value): Capture timeless memories with a professional photo session featuring you and your favorite four-legged companions.
  • Daycare & Training Credit ($250 Value): Invest in your pup’s social life and skills! Whether they need a fun day with friends or a little extra polish on their manners, this credit has you covered.
  • Mobile Pet Spa & Grooming ($215 Value): Stress-free luxury delivered right to your door. Your pet will enjoy a premium grooming session in a professional mobile spa.
  • Furbo 360° Dog Camera with Treat Dispenser ($72 Value): Stay connected from anywhere! See, talk to, and toss treats to your dog from your phone with the world-renowned 360° rotating camera.

THE "TAIL-WAGGER" ENRICHMENT BASKET

  • Bullymake Toy & Treat Set: Ultra-durable gear for the toughest chewers.
  • Nerf Dog Toy: High-performance fun for the ultimate game of fetch.
  • Interactive Play: Rope tugs, assorted chew toys, and boredom-busting enrichment items.
  • Gourmet Rewards: A selection of delicious dog treats guaranteed to keep tails wagging!

Special Thanks to: Woofies of Palm Beach-Jupiter; Lucky Dog Training Club; Vasi Studio of Palm Beach Gardens

The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle ( (3 Tickets) item
The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle ( (3 Tickets) item
The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle ( (3 Tickets)
$15
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Donated by: PBG Boys 2015 Pre-ECNL
Total Prize Value: Over $975!

Give your furry family member the ultimate royal treatment! This all-in-one "Mega-Bundle" covers everything from high-tech home security and professional portraits to premium grooming, expert training, and a massive treasure chest of toys and treats.

THE VIP EXPERIENCES & TECH

  • Professional Family & Pet Studio Session ($360 Value): Capture timeless memories with a professional photo session featuring you and your favorite four-legged companions.
  • Daycare & Training Credit ($250 Value): Invest in your pup’s social life and skills! Whether they need a fun day with friends or a little extra polish on their manners, this credit has you covered.
  • Mobile Pet Spa & Grooming ($215 Value): Stress-free luxury delivered right to your door. Your pet will enjoy a premium grooming session in a professional mobile spa.
  • Furbo 360° Dog Camera with Treat Dispenser ($72 Value): Stay connected from anywhere! See, talk to, and toss treats to your dog from your phone with the world-renowned 360° rotating camera.

THE "TAIL-WAGGER" ENRICHMENT BASKET

  • Bullymake Toy & Treat Set: Ultra-durable gear for the toughest chewers.
  • Nerf Dog Toy: High-performance fun for the ultimate game of fetch.
  • Interactive Play: Rope tugs, assorted chew toys, and boredom-busting enrichment items.
  • Gourmet Rewards: A selection of delicious dog treats guaranteed to keep tails wagging!

Special Thanks to: Woofies of Palm Beach-Jupiter; Lucky Dog Training Club; Vasi Studio of Palm Beach Gardens

The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle (10 Tickets) item
The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle (10 Tickets) item
The Ultimate Paw Prize: Luxury Dog Mega Bundle (10 Tickets)
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Donated by: PBG Boys 2015 Pre-ECNL
Total Prize Value: Over $975!

Give your furry family member the ultimate royal treatment! This all-in-one "Mega-Bundle" covers everything from high-tech home security and professional portraits to premium grooming, expert training, and a massive treasure chest of toys and treats.

THE VIP EXPERIENCES & TECH

  • Professional Family & Pet Studio Session ($360 Value): Capture timeless memories with a professional photo session featuring you and your favorite four-legged companions.
  • Daycare & Training Credit ($250 Value): Invest in your pup’s social life and skills! Whether they need a fun day with friends or a little extra polish on their manners, this credit has you covered.
  • Mobile Pet Spa & Grooming ($215 Value): Stress-free luxury delivered right to your door. Your pet will enjoy a premium grooming session in a professional mobile spa.
  • Furbo 360° Dog Camera with Treat Dispenser ($72 Value): Stay connected from anywhere! See, talk to, and toss treats to your dog from your phone with the world-renowned 360° rotating camera.

THE "TAIL-WAGGER" ENRICHMENT BASKET

  • Bullymake Toy & Treat Set: Ultra-durable gear for the toughest chewers.
  • Nerf Dog Toy: High-performance fun for the ultimate game of fetch.
  • Interactive Play: Rope tugs, assorted chew toys, and boredom-busting enrichment items.
  • Gourmet Rewards: A selection of delicious dog treats guaranteed to keep tails wagging!

Special Thanks to: Woofies of Palm Beach-Jupiter; Lucky Dog Training Club; Vasi Studio of Palm Beach Gardens

Summertime Fun Beach & Game Basket (1 Ticket) item
Summertime Fun Beach & Game Basket (1 Ticket)
$2

Donated by: PBG 2017/18 Girls Dev 3
Total Value: $430

Get ready for sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun! This basket is packed with everything you need for a relaxing day by the water or a fun afternoon playing games with family and friends.

Includes:

• RTIC cooler
• Toss & catch beach game
• Volleyball
• Blow-up soccer balls
• Beach towels
• Waterproof UNO card game
• Sunscreen & waterproof storage bag
• Bottle of sparkling rosé

Perfect for beach trips, pool days, picnics, and summer gatherings — this basket brings fun wherever the sun is shining.

Summertime Fun Beach & Game Basket (3 Tickets) item
Summertime Fun Beach & Game Basket (3 Tickets)
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Donated by: PBG 2017/18 Girls Dev 3
Total Value: $430

Get ready for sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun! This basket is packed with everything you need for a relaxing day by the water or a fun afternoon playing games with family and friends.

Includes:

• RTIC cooler
• Toss & catch beach game
• Volleyball
• Blow-up soccer balls
• Beach towels
• Waterproof UNO card game
• Sunscreen & waterproof storage bag
• Bottle of sparkling rosé

Perfect for beach trips, pool days, picnics, and summer gatherings — this basket brings fun wherever the sun is shining.

Summertime Fun Beach & Game Basket (10 Tickets) item
Summertime Fun Beach & Game Basket (10 Tickets)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Donated by: PBG 2017/18 Girls Dev 3
Total Value: $430

Get ready for sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun! This basket is packed with everything you need for a relaxing day by the water or a fun afternoon playing games with family and friends.

Includes:

• RTIC cooler
• Toss & catch beach game
• Volleyball
• Blow-up soccer balls
• Beach towels
• Waterproof UNO card game
• Sunscreen & waterproof storage bag
• Bottle of sparkling rosé

Perfect for beach trips, pool days, picnics, and summer gatherings — this basket brings fun wherever the sun is shining.

Ultimate Soccer Snack Attack Basket (1 Ticket) item
Ultimate Soccer Snack Attack Basket (1 Ticket)
$2

Donated by: PBG 2016 Girls Dev 1
Total Value: $430

Fuel the fun on and off the field with this ultimate snack and soccer bundle! Perfect for game days, practices, road trips, or cheering from the sidelines, this basket is packed with tasty treats and soccer-themed goodies that every player and fan will enjoy.

Includes:
• Variety of sweet and salty snacks
• Soccer-themed treats and goodies
• Sideline snack favorites
• Game-day treats perfect for players and families
• Fun soccer-themed items for players and fans

Perfect for busy soccer families, tournament weekends, and post-game celebrations — this basket keeps everyone energized and ready for the next kickoff.

Ultimate Soccer Snack Attack Basket item
Ultimate Soccer Snack Attack Basket
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Donated by: PBG 2016 Girls Dev 1
Total Value: $430

Fuel the fun on and off the field with this ultimate snack and soccer bundle! Perfect for game days, practices, road trips, or cheering from the sidelines, this basket is packed with tasty treats and soccer-themed goodies that every player and fan will enjoy.

Includes:
• Variety of sweet and salty snacks
• Soccer-themed treats and goodies
• Sideline snack favorites
• Game-day treats perfect for players and families
• Fun soccer-themed items for players and fans

Perfect for busy soccer families, tournament weekends, and post-game celebrations — this basket keeps everyone energized and ready for the next kickoff.

Ultimate Soccer Snack Attack Basket (10 Tickets) item
Ultimate Soccer Snack Attack Basket (10 Tickets)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Donated by: PBG 2016 Girls Dev 1
Total Value: $430

Fuel the fun on and off the field with this ultimate snack and soccer bundle! Perfect for game days, practices, road trips, or cheering from the sidelines, this basket is packed with tasty treats and soccer-themed goodies that every player and fan will enjoy.

Includes:
• Variety of sweet and salty snacks
• Soccer-themed treats and goodies
• Sideline snack favorites
• Game-day treats perfect for players and families
• Fun soccer-themed items for players and fans

Perfect for busy soccer families, tournament weekends, and post-game celebrations — this basket keeps everyone energized and ready for the next kickoff.

An Evening at The Capital Grille (1 Ticket) item
An Evening at The Capital Grille (1 Ticket)
$2

Donated by: PBG 2017 Boys Club Dev
Total Value: $200

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at The Capital Grille, known for its exceptional cuisine, elegant atmosphere, and outstanding service. Whether you're planning a special celebration, date night, or simply a memorable evening out, this gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in one of the area's premier dining destinations.

Includes:
• $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille

Perfect for a romantic evening, celebration dinner, or a night out enjoying world-class steak, seafood, and fine dining.

An Evening at The Capital Grille (3 Tickets) item
An Evening at The Capital Grille (3 Tickets)
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Donated by: PBG 2017 Boys Club Dev
Total Value: $200

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at The Capital Grille, known for its exceptional cuisine, elegant atmosphere, and outstanding service. Whether you're planning a special celebration, date night, or simply a memorable evening out, this gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in one of the area's premier dining destinations.

Includes:
• $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille

Perfect for a romantic evening, celebration dinner, or a night out enjoying world-class steak, seafood, and fine dining.

An Evening at The Capital Grille (10 Tickets) item
An Evening at The Capital Grille (10 Tickets)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Donated by: PBG 2017 Boys Club Dev
Total Value: $200

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at The Capital Grille, known for its exceptional cuisine, elegant atmosphere, and outstanding service. Whether you're planning a special celebration, date night, or simply a memorable evening out, this gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in one of the area's premier dining destinations.

Includes:
• $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille

Perfect for a romantic evening, celebration dinner, or a night out enjoying world-class steak, seafood, and fine dining.

Ultimate Soccer Parent Sideline Survival Kit (1 Ticket) item
Ultimate Soccer Parent Sideline Survival Kit (1 Ticket)
$2

Donated by: PBG 2014 Girls Dev 2
Total Value: $430

Every soccer parent knows the sidelines can turn into a full day event! This Sideline Survival Kit is packed with practical essentials and fun items to help you stay comfortable, organized, and game-ready during long tournament weekends and busy practice days.

Includes:

• Soccer-themed tote bag
• Insulated tumbler
• Champion sideline gear
• SPF skincare essentials
• Sneaker cleaning balls
• Sideline snacks and treats
• Practical game-day accessories

Perfect for soccer parents, tournament weekends, and long days at the field — this basket helps you stay prepared so you can focus on cheering your player on.

Ultimate Soccer Parent Sideline Survival Kit (3 Tickets) item
Ultimate Soccer Parent Sideline Survival Kit (3 Tickets)
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Donated by: PBG 2014 Girls Dev 2
Total Value: $430

Every soccer parent knows the sidelines can turn into a full day event! This Sideline Survival Kit is packed with practical essentials and fun items to help you stay comfortable, organized, and game-ready during long tournament weekends and busy practice days.

Includes:

• Soccer-themed tote bag
• Insulated tumbler
• Champion sideline gear
• SPF skincare essentials
• Sneaker cleaning balls
• Sideline snacks and treats
• Practical game-day accessories

Perfect for soccer parents, tournament weekends, and long days at the field — this basket helps you stay prepared so you can focus on cheering your player on.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!