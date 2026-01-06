Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

About the memberships

PBHA Membership

Individual Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

This is for community members not representing an organization.

Organizational Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: January 1

This will allow representation by up to three members of an organization representing the Leadership, Operational Management, and Frontline/Support Staff.


Please email [email protected] the other two names of your organization's representatives, contact info, and role.

Person with Lived Experience
Free

No expiration

If you have a lived experience of mental health or substance use issues.

