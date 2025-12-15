PBL Booster Glow Bingo 2026

🌟 VIP Table 🌟

Go big and play in style with a reserved VIP table for 8! This exclusive package includes 8 sets of 10-game bingo cards, 8 glow daubers, and table accessories for all—so everyone is fully equipped to play. Plus, each guest receives one (1) extra bingo card. And as an added bonus -- the table comes with an $80 Pueblo gift certificate! 🎉