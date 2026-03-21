Motivate Inspire Encourage Academy Inc

Hosted by

Motivate Inspire Encourage Academy Inc

About this event

PBL Class of 2001 25th Reunion

Palm Beach County

FL, USA

Class of ‘01- Alumni
$80

What’s Included with Your Ticket:

👕 Exclusive Class Reunion T-Shirt

🛼 Entry to Astro Skate World (yes, we’re rolling back in style!)

🥂 “Cheers to ’01” Brunch 


Alumni +Guest
$130

What’s Included with Your Ticket:

🛼 Entry to Astro Skate World (yes, we’re rolling back in style!)

🥂 “Cheers to ’01” Brunch 


Pay it forward ( Sponsor a Classmate)
$80

Can’t make it? You can still support by sponsoring a classmate for $80 and help someone else join the celebration!



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!