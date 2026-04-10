Pulaski Boyz SATX Support the Mission Shop (M)

Full-Patched T-Shirt (Soft Colors)



This shirt is earned, not given.



The Full-Patched T-Shirt in soft colors is worn by those who have completed the journey and proven their commitment to the Pulaski Boyz. It represents loyalty, respect, and the responsibility that comes with wearing the patch.



Every stitch reflects the time, effort, and dedication it took to get here. It is more than just gear, it is a symbol of brotherhood, sisterhood, and standing solid with the club.



Wear it with pride. Represent the name. Uphold what it stands for. 🏍️