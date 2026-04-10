Pulaski Boyz SATX Support the Mission Shop (M)

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Full-Patched T-Shirt (Soft Colors)
This shirt is earned, not given.
The Full-Patched T-Shirt in soft colors is worn by those who have completed the journey and proven their commitment to the Pulaski Boyz. It represents loyalty, respect, and the responsibility that comes with wearing the patch.
Every stitch reflects the time, effort, and dedication it took to get here. It is more than just gear, it is a symbol of brotherhood, sisterhood, and standing solid with the club.
Wear it with pride. Represent the name. Uphold what it stands for. 🏍️
This shirt represents the beginning of the journey.
The Prospect T-Shirt in soft colors is worn by those putting in the time, earning their place, and learning what it truly means to be Pulaski Boyz. It is not just a shirt, it is a symbol of commitment, growth, and respect for the process.
Each shirt is $30, and every purchase goes directly back into supporting our mission, our events, and our community efforts.
Once you complete your prospect journey, you will have the opportunity to Trade-Up your shirt toward your full patched version.
Trade-Up Cost: $20
Earn it. Wear it. Level up. 🏍️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!