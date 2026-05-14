Parent Booster Usa Inc

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Parent Booster Usa Inc

About this event

PC CHEER THROW OUT SHIRTS

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

ONLY 2 AVAILABLE!!

Get your company logo on our shirts! This price also includes a commemorative throw out shirt.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Get your company logo on the back of our throw out shirts. Each logo will be 4" in size and includes a commemorative throw out shirt.

Silver Sponsor
$400

Get your company logo on the back of our throw out shirts. Each logo will be 3" in size.

Bronze Sponsor
$200

Get the name of your business listed on the back of our throw out shirts.

Add a donation for Parent Booster Usa Inc

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