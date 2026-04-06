PC Pom 2026 -2027 Season

About this shop
This is your initial deposit for the 2026-2027 season. This is due by April 16.
This is due by May 26 and includes:
This is due by April 25 and covers the cost of Mid American Summer Camp. It covers a 4 night stay at Alma College with all meals provided and the cost of the camp.
This is due by May 26 and includes:
This is due August 1 and includes:
This is due September 1 and includes:
If you are a returner and need new sizes or items reordered. This is due by May 26.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!