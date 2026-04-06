Plymouth Canton Pompon Inc

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Plymouth Canton Pompon Inc

About this shop

PC Pom 2026 -2027 Season

Initial Deposit due 4/16
$250

This is your initial deposit for the 2026-2027 season. This is due by April 16.

PC Pom Starter Pack (New Members Only) due 5/26
$300

This is due by May 26 and includes:

  • Duffle bag
  • Backpack
  • Practice poms
  • Jazz pants
  • Leotard
  • Spanks
  • Sports bra
  • Yard sign
  • Car decal
  • Warm up Jacket
Camp Payment #1 due 4/25
$625

This is due by April 25 and covers the cost of Mid American Summer Camp. It covers a 4 night stay at Alma College with all meals provided and the cost of the camp.

Camp Payment #2 due 5/26
$275

This is due by May 26 and includes:

  • Camp Clothes (4 t shirts, 3 bottoms, sweatshirt, Mid American Pre Order T Shirt, and camp accessories)
  • Hair & make up kit that comes with mascara, bun maker, lipstick, earrings, and team bows.
  • Team Shoes
  • Team Practice Shoes
  • Performance Poms
  • Team Water Bottle
  • Team Pictures
  • Atomic Showdown Registration
Fall Payment # 1 due 8/1
$800

This is due August 1 and includes:

  • Competition Fees (MAPP & Novi Invite)
  • Costume & Props
  • Competition Videos/Pictures/Pre Order Shirt/Team T Shirt
Fall Payment #2 due 9/1
$500

This is due September 1 and includes:

  • End of season shirt
  • States Bows
  • Banquet Ticket
  • Banquet Gift
  • Holiday Party & Gift
Uniform Pieces due 5/26
Pay what you can

If you are a returner and need new sizes or items reordered. This is due by May 26.

  • Duffle Bag $55
  • Backpack $55
  • Practice poms $30
  • Jazz pants $35
  • Leotard $25
  • Spanks $25
  • Sports bra $25
  • Yard sign $20
  • Car decal $5
  • Warm up Jacket $60

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!