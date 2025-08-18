Sales closed

PC PTO's Fine Arts Night Premium Experience

VIP Concert Experience K & 1st Grade - #1 item
VIP Concert Experience K & 1st Grade - #1
$10

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive four reserved front row seats at the concert as well as one premium reserved parking space.

VIP Concert Experience K & 1st Grade - #2 item
VIP Concert Experience K & 1st Grade - #2
$10

Starting bid

VIP Concert Experience 2nd/3rd Grade - #1 item
VIP Concert Experience 2nd/3rd Grade - #1
$10

Starting bid

VIP Concert Experience 2nd/3rd Grade - #2 item
VIP Concert Experience 2nd/3rd Grade - #2
$10

Starting bid

VIP Concert Experience 4th/5th/6th Grade - #1 item
VIP Concert Experience 4th/5th/6th Grade - #1
$10

Starting bid

VIP Concert Experience 4th/5th/6th Grade - #2 item
VIP Concert Experience 4th/5th/6th Grade - #2
$10

Starting bid

VIP Concert Experience Band/Orchestra/Choir - #1 item
VIP Concert Experience Band/Orchestra/Choir - #1
$10

Starting bid

VIP Concert Experience Band/Orchestra/Choir - #2 item
VIP Concert Experience Band/Orchestra/Choir - #2
$10

Starting bid

