Panama City Symphony

Hosted by

Panama City Symphony

About this event

PC Symphony Season Subscription Tickets (26/27).

YOUTH 18 & Under/College Students-$180-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION item
YOUTH 18 & Under/College Students-$180-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION
$180

Must Have Current Student ID
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one YOUTH (1) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation

~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY-$250-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION item
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY-$250-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION
$250

Must Have Current ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY ID
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one (1) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation

~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.

1 Season Ticket-$300-WHITE/Senior Baton Patron item
1 Season Ticket-$300-WHITE/Senior Baton Patron
$300

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one person (1) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation

~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.

2 Season Tickets-$600-YELLOW Baton Patron item
2 Season Tickets-$600-YELLOW Baton Patron
$600

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for two people (2) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation

~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.

2 Season Tickets-$800-GREEN Baton Patron PLUS More item
2 Season Tickets-$800-GREEN Baton Patron PLUS More
$800

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for two people (2) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation

~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
PLUS
~COLOR Business Card Sized Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

* UP to 4 Season Tickets-$1,600-RED Baton Patron PLUS MORE item
* UP to 4 Season Tickets-$1,600-RED Baton Patron PLUS MORE
$1,600

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for up to four people (4) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS! Bring your friends and family!


*Due to high demand, two (2) season seats are included for each baton level (unless noted). Up to the number indicated will be available by calling the box office no later than two (2) weeks prior to concerts.


SUBSCRIPTION INCLUDES:
~Season Soiree Invitation

~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
PLUS
~COLOR Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

* Up to 6 Season Tickets-$2,750-PURPLE Baton Patron + MORE item
* Up to 6 Season Tickets-$2,750-PURPLE Baton Patron + MORE
$2,750

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for up to six people (6) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS! Bring your friends and family!


*Due to high demand, two (2) season seats are included for each baton level (unless noted). Up to the number indicated will be available by calling the box office no later than two (2) weeks prior to concerts.


SUBSCRIPTION INCLUDES:
~Season Soiree Invitation

~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.


PLUS
~COLOR Half (1/2) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

Up to 6 Season Tickets-$5,000-SILVER Baton Patron PLUS MORE item
Up to 6 Season Tickets-$5,000-SILVER Baton Patron PLUS MORE
$5,000

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for up to six people (6) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS! Bring your friends and family!


*Due to high demand, two (2) season seats are included for each baton level (unless noted). Up to the number indicated will be available by calling the box office no later than two (2) weeks prior to concerts.


SUBSCRIPTION INCLUDES:

~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts
PLUS
~COLOR Full (8.5 x 11) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

Add a donation for Panama City Symphony

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!