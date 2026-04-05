PC Symphony Season Subscription Tickets (26/27).

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About this event
Must Have Current Student ID
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one YOUTH (1) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
Must Have Current ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY ID
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one (1) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one person (1) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for two people (2) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for two people (2) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
PLUS
~COLOR Business Card Sized Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for up to four people (4) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS! Bring your friends and family!
*Due to high demand, two (2) season seats are included for each baton level (unless noted). Up to the number indicated will be available by calling the box office no later than two (2) weeks prior to concerts.
SUBSCRIPTION INCLUDES:
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
PLUS
~COLOR Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for up to six people (6) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS! Bring your friends and family!
*Due to high demand, two (2) season seats are included for each baton level (unless noted). Up to the number indicated will be available by calling the box office no later than two (2) weeks prior to concerts.
SUBSCRIPTION INCLUDES:
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Special Concerts-Early ticket access with a time-limited 10% discount code.
PLUS
~COLOR Half (1/2) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for up to six people (6) FOR EACH OF 5 CONCERTS! Bring your friends and family!
*Due to high demand, two (2) season seats are included for each baton level (unless noted). Up to the number indicated will be available by calling the box office no later than two (2) weeks prior to concerts.
SUBSCRIPTION INCLUDES:
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts
PLUS
~COLOR Full (8.5 x 11) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.
$
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