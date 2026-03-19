Pineville Community Athletic Association

Hosted by

Pineville Community Athletic Association

About this event

PCAA Spring Jersey Replica Sale

Youth Replica Jersey item
Youth Replica Jersey
$35

Sales are final- one time only fundraiser for the league

Adult Replica Jersey item
Adult Replica Jersey
$40

Sales are final- one time only fundraiser for the league

Tball Replica T-Shirt item
Tball Replica T-Shirt
$25

Sales are final- one time only fundraiser for the league. Sponsor logos will not come on the shirt, these are manually added as a secondary step by the vendor.

League Approved Replacement
Free

Did I mess up your jersey somehow? Ordered you a youth medium when you're an adult? Please use this item to document the request to replace.

Add a donation for Pineville Community Athletic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!