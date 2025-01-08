PCAC All White Affair Rodeo Style

Bring your own set up (tents, chairs, table, food)
Non-refundable
VIP Table (Seats 8)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
VIP Tables include:
Preferential seating
signature beverage
souvenir glass
Hors d' oeuvres
One Souvenir group picture
Non-refundable
Day of Event General Admission Ticket
$65
Bring your own set up (tents, chairs, table, food)
Non-refundable
Vendor
$75
Vendor pricing for the event to setup/sell/promote a
product is $75 per vendor. Your participation in this event includes a 10X10 vendor space and 2 registrants for the event.
You must provide your own setup. (Tent, Table and Chairs)
Payment is Due by: April 15, 2025, and is non-refundable in the event that you or a representative of your business is unable to participate in our event.
The Vendor Fee is non-refundable
Food Vendor
$100
Food Trucks are required to provide their own connections, including adapters, for the permanent power provided. Under no circumstances shall Food Trucks operate their generators. The PCAC reserves the right to change Food Truck’s parking space without notice or consent at any time. Food Truck shall not affix any personal property to Ivy Hall premises without The PCAC’s prior, written consent. Food Truck shall not sell anything other than food and beverages. Food Trucks shall be considerate of other vendors, PCAC, and all patrons of the event. PCAC shall, under no circumstances, be liable for any loss or damage to Food Truck Vendor’s property. Vendor agrees, at its sole cost and expense, to keep its space clean and in a manner satisfactory to PCAC. Food Trucks shall not transfer, assign, sublet, or share any booth space without written approval, and any such attempt to do so is automatically void.
Sponsorship - Founders Level $1,000 + (Gold)
$1,000
Founders Level $1,000 + (Gold)
2 VIP Tables
Preferential seating, souvenir glass, Hors-d’oeuvres, tea, two souvenir pictures, signature beverage, lemonade and water
Signage at the event and on our website for one year
Fortitude Level $750 - $999 (Silver)
1 VIP Table
Preferential seating, souvenir glass, Hors-d’oeuvres, tea, one souvenir picture, signature beverage, lemonade and water
Signage at the event and on our website for a year
Sponsorship - Crimson Level $500 - $749 (Red)
$500
Crimson Level $500 - $749 (Red)
4 General Admission Tickets
Signage at the event and on our website for a year
Preferential seating in the General Admissions section
1 Souvenir Picture
4 Souvenir Glasses
4 Signature Beverage Drinks
Hors-d’oeuvres
Sponsorship - Creme Level $250 - $499 ( White)
$250
Creme Level $250 - $499 ( White)
2 General Admission Tickets
Signage at the event and on our website for a year
Preferential seating in the General Admissions Section
1 Souvenir Picture
2 Souvenir Glasses
2 Signature Beverage Drinks
Hors-d’oeuvres
Chapter VIP Tables
$400
These tables are reserved for Chapter Members Only.
Add a donation for Pitt County Alumnae Chapter DST
$
