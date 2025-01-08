PCAC All White Affair Rodeo Style

Food Trucks are required to provide their own connections, including adapters, for the permanent power provided. Under no circumstances shall Food Trucks operate their generators. The PCAC reserves the right to change Food Truck’s parking space without notice or consent at any time. Food Truck shall not affix any personal property to Ivy Hall premises without The PCAC’s prior, written consent. Food Truck shall not sell anything other than food and beverages. Food Trucks shall be considerate of other vendors, PCAC, and all patrons of the event. PCAC shall, under no circumstances, be liable for any loss or damage to Food Truck Vendor’s property. Vendor agrees, at its sole cost and expense, to keep its space clean and in a manner satisfactory to PCAC. Food Trucks shall not transfer, assign, sublet, or share any booth space without written approval, and any such attempt to do so is automatically void.

