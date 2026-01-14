PCD Jr. Golf Qualifying Tournament for 2026 Optimist International Jr Golf Championship

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Stockton, CA 95204
Student Player - Qualification Tournament Fees for the June 8th Tournament at the Stockton Golf and Country Club
Exclusive Main Event Sponsor. Includes promotional tournament Banner, receive acknowledgement on all program materials, one round of golf for a 4-some Stockton Golf & Country Club, a Green Sign, and an option to have a tent at any Hole of their choice.
Award Advancement Sponsors help fund awards to qualifying winners in each tournament category. Sponsors have the option to place a tent at the First Hole or 18th Holes. Sponsors are acknowledged on all program materials. The Company or organization will have a named Award Logo on Trophy or Award Plaques and receive a round for a 4-some at Stockton Golf and Country Club. Green sign
Legacy Program Sponsors underwrite the Event Awards Program, support for District Jr. Golf program growth. Sponsors receive acknowledgement on all program materials and will have a placed Green Sign.
Albatross Level sponsors are recognized for their support for the golf event, are acknowledged in event promotions, on the tournament banner, and on a green sign.
Eagle Level sponsors are recognized for their support for the golf event, are acknowledged in event promotions, on the tournament banner, and on a green sign.
Birdie Level sponsors are recognized for their support for the golf event, are acknowledged in the event program.
We welcome donations: T-shirts, balls, tees, swag, towels for players.
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