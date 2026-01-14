Optimist International Pacific Central District

Hosted by

Optimist International Pacific Central District

About this event

PCD Jr. Golf Qualifying Tournament for 2026 Optimist International Jr Golf Championship

3800 Country Club Blvd

Stockton, CA 95204

PLAYER REGISTRATION FEE
$100

Student Player - Qualification Tournament Fees for the June 8th Tournament at the Stockton Golf and Country Club

Jr. Golf Tournament Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive Main Event Sponsor. Includes promotional tournament Banner, receive acknowledgement on all program materials, one round of golf for a 4-some Stockton Golf & Country Club, a Green Sign, and an option to have a tent at any Hole of their choice.

Advancement Award Sponsor
$2,500

Award Advancement Sponsors help fund awards to qualifying winners in each tournament category. Sponsors have the option to place a tent at the First Hole or 18th Holes. Sponsors are acknowledged on all program materials. The Company or organization will have a named Award Logo on Trophy or Award Plaques and receive a round for a 4-some at Stockton Golf and Country Club. Green sign

Legacy Jr Golf Program Sponsor
$1,500

Legacy Program Sponsors underwrite the Event Awards Program, support for District Jr. Golf program growth. Sponsors receive acknowledgement on all program materials and will have a placed Green Sign.

Albatross Level Sponsor
$1,000

Albatross Level sponsors are recognized for their support for the golf event, are acknowledged in event promotions, on the tournament banner, and on a green sign.

Eagle Level Sponsor
$500

Eagle Level sponsors are recognized for their support for the golf event, are acknowledged in event promotions, on the tournament banner, and on a green sign.

Birdie Level Sponsor
$250

Birdie Level sponsors are recognized for their support for the golf event, are acknowledged in the event program.

In-kind Donations
Free

We welcome donations: T-shirts, balls, tees, swag, towels for players.

Add a donation for Optimist International Pacific Central District

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