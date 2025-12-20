PCFA Financial Support Hub

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This commitment supports 10% of one part-time farmer's financial support stipend.
For households that commit financial support at this level, we invite and encourage someone from the household to come each week to pick out and pick up the household's weekly fresh vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, and herbs.
Weekly limits include:
- 5 avocados
- 1 small mushroom shares
- 1 potato bags
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!