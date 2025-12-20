Integrative Development Initiative

Offered by

Integrative Development Initiative

About the memberships

PCFA Financial Support Hub

Circle of Support
$100

Renews monthly

This commitment supports 10% of one part-time farmer's financial support stipend.


For households that commit financial support at this level, we invite and encourage someone from the household to come each week to pick out and pick up the household's weekly fresh vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, and herbs.


Weekly limits include:
- 5 avocados
- 1 small mushroom shares
- 1 potato bags

Add a donation for Integrative Development Initiative

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