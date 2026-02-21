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"I’m not a wolf. I’m a shape-shifter. And you’re the only thing that keeps me human."
General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).
"La Tua Cantante. Your blood appeals to its owner in a way I haven't seen in centuries."
General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).
"I’ve never been very good at staying away from you. Besides, I had a vision... and I’m usually right."
General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).
"I'm not gonna say I told you so... but I did tell you so."
General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).
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