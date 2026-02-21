Palouse Cult Film Revival

Hosted by

Palouse Cult Film Revival

About this event

TBD

508 S Main St

Moscow, ID 83843, USA

🐺🐾🌲 Team Jacob General Admission 🏍️🛠️🔥
$15

"I’m not a wolf. I’m a shape-shifter. And you’re the only thing that keeps me human."


General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).

👑🧛🍷 Team Volturi 🏛️🩸📜
$15

"La Tua Cantante. Your blood appeals to its owner in a way I haven't seen in centuries."


General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).

🔮👁️✨ Team Alice General Admission 🕶️🏎️🇮🇹
$15

"I’ve never been very good at staying away from you. Besides, I had a vision... and I’m usually right."


General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).

👮‍♂️🧔🌲 Team Charlie General Admission 🎣☕🍺
$15

"I'm not gonna say I told you so... but I did tell you so."


General admission to Twilight: New Moon, presented by PCFR and Book People of Moscow. Includes call-out script and prop bag ($5 value) and film ticket ($10 value).

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