P'ckled in the Park: Pickle Festival

Spaces are 10' X 10' each. If you need a larger footprint for your setup, please reserve multiple spots during checkout.

Specifically for those displaying goods or services. Includes vendor registration for the for the 2026 P'ckled in the Park event & Borough of Wilson Business Privilege License. Borough of Wilson requirements are separate from Celebrate Wilson. Vendor is required to send a Certificate of Insurance to the Borough of Wilson with registering. Information will come after registration.