PCL Apparel and Merch Pre-Order

Stay comfortable on the sidelines or anywhere the game of life takes you in this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket.

100% polyester shell

100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets

Tag-free label

Snap front closure

Interior pocket

Front slash pockets

Raglan sleeves

Articulated elbows for greater mobility

Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort

Decoration access pocket

Drawcord hem with toggles

Please note: This product is transitioning from woven labels to tag-free labels. Your order may contain a combination of both labels.