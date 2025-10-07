eventClosed

PCL Apparel and Merch Pre-Order

Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt
$30
  • 8.4-ounce, 80/20 ring spun cotton/poly
  • 75/25 ring spun cotton/poly (Ring Spun Sport Grey)
  • 50/50 ring spun cotton/poly (Dark Heather)
  • 100% ring spun cotton face yarn
  • Two-piece dyed-to-match jersey fabric-lined hood
  • Double-needle hem and topstitching on outside of hood seam
  • Dyed-to-match flat drawcords
  • Dropped shoulder
  • 1x1 rib knit with spandex cuffs and bottom band
  • Tubular body
  • Classic fit
  • Recycled, tear-away label
  • Select colors at XS and select colors up to 5XL
Softstyle® T-Shirt item
Softstyle® T-Shirt item
Softstyle® T-Shirt item
Softstyle® T-Shirt
$12
  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton
  • 90/10 ring spun cotton/polyester (Antique Cherry Red, Antique Heliconia, Antique Sapphire, and Sport Grey)
  • 50/50 ring spun cotton/polyester (Graphite Heather)
  • 65/35 polyester/ring spun cotton (Dark Heather, Heather Berry, Heather Cardinal, Heather Galapagos Blue, Heather Heliconia, Heather Indigo, Heather Irish Green, Heather Maroon, Heather Military Green, Heather Navy, Heather Orange, Heather Purple, Heather Radiant Orchid, Heather Royal, Heather Red and Heather Sapphire)
  • Non-dyed fabric with visible specks of fibers and cotton seeds (Natural)
  • Non-topstitched 5/8" rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Modern classic fit, seamless body
  • Double-needle sleeves and hem
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label

Please note: This product is transitioning from tear-away labels to recycled, high-performing black tear-away labels. Your order may contain a combination of both labels.

Hip Pack/Fanny Pack item
Hip Pack/Fanny Pack item
Hip Pack/Fanny Pack item
Hip Pack/Fanny Pack
$15
  • Smooth matte polyester with knitted cloth
  • Zippered main compartment
  • Dyed-to-match metal zipper pulls
  • Interior pocket
  • Dyed-to-match molded zipper
  • Adjustable waist strap
  • Dimensions: 5"h x 8"w x 1.7"d
  • Capacity: 45.8 cu. in./0.75 L
  • Weight: 0.2 lbs./0.1 kg

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under

Mens Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Mens Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Mens Hooded Soft Shell Jacket
$43

With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather.

  • 100% polyester knit shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester brushed tricot interior
  • 5000MM fabric waterproof rating
  • 5000G/M² fabric breathability rating
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Coated reverse coil center front zipper
  • Front reverse coil zippered pockets
  • Elastic binding at cuffs
  • Open hem
Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket
$43

With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather.

  • 100% polyester knit shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester brushed tricot interior
  • 5000MM fabric waterproof rating
  • 5000G/M² fabric breathability rating
  • Longer silhouette
  • Removable three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Coated reverse coil center front zipper
  • Front reverse coil zippered pockets
  • Elastic binding at cuffs
  • Thumbholes for warmth
  • Open drop tail hem
Mens Sideline Jacket item
Mens Sideline Jacket item
Mens Sideline Jacket
$28

Stay comfortable on the sidelines or anywhere the game of life takes you in this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets 
  • Tag-free label
  • Snap front closure
  • Interior pocket
  • Front slash pockets
  • Raglan sleeves
  • Articulated elbows for greater mobility
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Decoration access pocket
  • Drawcord hem with toggles

Please note: This product is transitioning from woven labels to tag-free labels. Your order may contain a combination of both labels.    

Women's Summit Fleece Full-Zip Jacket item
Women's Summit Fleece Full-Zip Jacket item
Women's Summit Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
$33

When temps drop, trust our Summit Fleece to fight the chill. This midweight jacket has a contemporary look with clean design lines and a welded sleeve pocket for technical edge.

  • 6.2-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece
  • Low-pill
  • Reverse coil zippers
  • Welded left sleeve pocket
  • Front zippered pockets
  • Open hem with locking drawcord and toggle for adjustability
New Era® Speckled Beanie item
New Era® Speckled Beanie item
New Era® Speckled Beanie item
New Era® Speckled Beanie
$18

This unlined cuffed beanie features a solid base with tonal flecks of color for style and attitude on a cold day. An embroidered New Era flag adds subtle character.
Fabric: 100% acrylic

Spray Wash Cap item
Spray Wash Cap item
Spray Wash Cap item
Spray Wash Cap
$18

A subtle, pre-applied spray wash treatment gives this comfortable, garment-washed cap a lived-in look.

  • 100% cotton twill
  • Unstructured
  • Low-profile
  • Hook and loop closure
Vacuum Tumbler with Straw - 22 oz. (Must sell 25 minimum) item
Vacuum Tumbler with Straw - 22 oz. (Must sell 25 minimum) item
Vacuum Tumbler with Straw - 22 oz. (Must sell 25 minimum)
$18

PCL must sell a minimum of 25 tumblers to fill the order.

  • Tumbler: Double-wall stainless steel
  • Lid: Acrylic
  • Straw: #5 PP plastic
  • Insulation: Vacuum
  • Closure :Push-on lid with flip-top closure
  • Can be used with or without straw
  • Suitable for hot or cold beverages
  • Non-skid base
  • Capacity: 22 oz
Hooded Cardigan (Must sell 25 minimum) item
Hooded Cardigan (Must sell 25 minimum) item
Hooded Cardigan (Must sell 25 minimum)
$30

PCL must sell a minimum of 25 cardigans to fill the order.


Layer a tank or a tee with this personalized hooded cardigan. District® Ladies' Perfect Tri Hooded Cardigan is made of 4.5-oz, 50/25/25 polyester/cotton/rayon. The cardigan features an angled front hem and a hood.

  • Fabric: 4.5-oz 50/25/25 polyester/cotton/rayon
  • Hooded cardigan
  • Angled front hem
Button Down Cardigan Sweater - Men's (Must sell 25 minimum) item
Button Down Cardigan Sweater - Men's (Must sell 25 minimum) item
Button Down Cardigan Sweater - Men's (Must sell 25 minimum) item
Button Down Cardigan Sweater - Men's (Must sell 25 minimum)
$40

This V-neck button down cardigan is made of 11.8-oz, 100% acrylic jersey with Pilbloc anti-pill performance. It features a button-front V-neck with matching buttons. The rib-knit neckline, cuffs and bottom hem provide a snug, comfortable fit.


  • Fabric: 11.8-oz fine gauge acrylic jersey
  • Pill resistant
  • Cardigan
  • V-neck
  • Button-front with matching buttons
  • Rib-knit neckline, center front, cuffs and hem

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing