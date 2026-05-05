PCL Apparel and Merch Pre-Order Spring 2026

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Please note: This product is transitioning from tear-away labels to recycled, high-performing black tear-away labels. Your order may contain a combination of both labels.
Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.
With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather.
With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather.
This insulated vest offers layerable warmth and water-resistant protection to help keep you dry in the stands or on the street.
• 100% polyester with water-resistant coating
• 100% polyester Heather Grey jersey lining
• 2.4-ounce polyfill insulation in body
• Tag-free label
• Interior storm flap with chin guard
• Exposed molded zipper
• Locker loop
• Front pockets
• Decoration access pocket
• Adjustable locking drawcord at hem
With wider baffles for a modern look, this water-resistant puffer looks cool while keeping you warm.
This versatile backpack is ideal for packing everything you need to get you through a busy training day or when you’re away from your locker, gym or home.
Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.
A longer tunic length, a cowl neck and unbelievable softness make this sueded tee perfect for the stands or the streets.
Made from recycled polyester, these C-FREE carbon-reducing polos are also snag-proof and moisture-wicking, so you can make a bigger impact in your office or workplace while making a smaller environmental impact.
A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.
Made from recycled polyester, these C-FREE carbon-reducing polos are also snag-proof and moisture-wicking, so you can make a bigger impact in your office or workplace while making a smaller environmental impact.
A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!