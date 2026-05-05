PCL Apparel and Merch Pre-Order Spring 2026

This versatile backpack is ideal for packing everything you need to get you through a busy training day or when you’re away from your locker, gym or home.

100% recycled polyester dobby

Back panel and shoulder straps are padded for comfortable carrying

Multiple pockets provide organized small-item storage

Zippered main compartment offers spacious and secure storage

Plush-lined, zippered pocket for headphones or electronics

Padded sleeve safely stores a laptop

A water-resistant coating on bottom panel helps keep gear dry

Contrast Swoosh design trademark

Laptop sleeve fits most 15" laptops

Dimensions: 18"h x 12"w x 7"d; Approx. 1,465 cubic inches

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.