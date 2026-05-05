Partnerships In Community Living Inc

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Partnerships In Community Living Inc

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PCL Apparel and Merch Pre-Order Spring 2026

Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hoodie/Sweatshirt
$30
  • 8.4-ounce, 80/20 ring spun cotton/poly
  • 50/50 ring spun cotton/poly (Dark Heather)
  • 100% ring spun cotton face yarn
  • Two-piece dyed-to-match jersey fabric-lined hood
  • Double-needle hem and topstitching on outside of hood seam
  • Dyed-to-match flat drawcords
  • Dropped shoulder
  • 1x1 rib knit with spandex cuffs and bottom band
  • Tubular body
  • Classic fit
  • Recycled, tear-away label
  • Select colors at XS and select colors up to 5XL
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Softstyle® T-Shirt item
Softstyle® T-Shirt item
Softstyle® T-Shirt item
Softstyle® T-Shirt
$12
  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton
  • 50/50 ring spun cotton/polyester (Graphite Heather)
  • 65/35 polyester/ring spun cotton (Heather Cardinal, Heather Indigo)
  • Non-dyed fabric with visible specks of fibers and cotton seeds (Natural)
  • Non-topstitched 5/8" rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Modern classic fit, seamless body
  • Double-needle sleeves and hem
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label

Please note: This product is transitioning from tear-away labels to recycled, high-performing black tear-away labels. Your order may contain a combination of both labels.

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Crossbody Messenger item
Crossbody Messenger
$32
  • The denim-like look and asymmetrical front flap of our durable Crossbody Messenger offer stylish function. Inside are essentials pockets and compartments to protect and organize everything you need while you're in transit.
  • 1,680 denier cross dye polyester
  • Brushed, tricot-lined, padded tablet and laptop sleeves
  • Zippered interior pocket
  • Zippered pocket on front flap for easy embellishment
  • Slip pocket with hook and loop closure
  • Quilted back panel for comfort
  • Adjustable dual buckle closure keeps contents secure
  • Adjustable sling shoulder strap
  • Laptop sleeve dimensions: 12.5"h x 14"w x 1"d; fits most 15" laptops
  • Dimensions: 13.5"h x 16"w x 3.75"d; Approx. 810 cubic inches

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.

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Mens Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Mens Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Mens Hooded Soft Shell Jacket
$43

With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather.

  • 100% polyester knit shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester brushed tricot interior
  • 5000MM fabric waterproof rating
  • 5000G/M² fabric breathability rating
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Coated reverse coil center front zipper
  • Front reverse coil zippered pockets
  • Elastic binding at cuffs
  • Open hem
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Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket item
Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket
$43

With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather.

  • 100% polyester knit shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester brushed tricot interior
  • 5000MM fabric waterproof rating
  • 5000G/M² fabric breathability rating
  • Longer silhouette
  • Removable three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Coated reverse coil center front zipper
  • Front reverse coil zippered pockets
  • Elastic binding at cuffs
  • Thumbholes for warmth
  • Open drop tail hem
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Mens Insulated Vest item
Mens Insulated Vest item
Mens Insulated Vest
$40

This insulated vest offers layerable warmth and water-resistant protection to help keep you dry in the stands or on the street.


• 100% polyester with water-resistant coating
• 100% polyester Heather Grey jersey lining
• 2.4-ounce polyfill insulation in body
• Tag-free label

• Interior storm flap with chin guard
• Exposed molded zipper
• Locker loop
• Front pockets
• Decoration access pocket
• Adjustable locking drawcord at hem   

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Women's Puffer Vest item
Women's Puffer Vest item
Women's Puffer Vest item
Women's Puffer Vest
$43

With wider baffles for a modern look, this water-resistant puffer looks cool while keeping you warm.

  • 100% polyester shell and lining
  • Molded center front zipper
  • Interior storm flap
  • Zippered hand pockets
  • Insulation method: 4.4-oz. polyfill
  • Water protection method: water-repellent finish
  • Port Pocket™ for decoration access
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Nike Brasilia Medium Backpack item
Nike Brasilia Medium Backpack item
Nike Brasilia Medium Backpack item
Nike Brasilia Medium Backpack item
Nike Brasilia Medium Backpack
$45

This versatile backpack is ideal for packing everything you need to get you through a busy training day or when you’re away from your locker, gym or home.

  • 100% recycled polyester dobby
  • Back panel and shoulder straps are padded for comfortable carrying
  • Multiple pockets provide organized small-item storage
  • Zippered main compartment offers spacious and secure storage
  • Plush-lined, zippered pocket for headphones or electronics
  • Padded sleeve safely stores a laptop
  • A water-resistant coating on bottom panel helps keep gear dry
  • Contrast Swoosh design trademark
  • Laptop sleeve fits most 15" laptops
  • Dimensions: 18"h x 12"w x 7"d; Approx.  1,465 cubic inches

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.

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Women's Sueded Cotton Blend Cowl Tee item
Women's Sueded Cotton Blend Cowl Tee item
Women's Sueded Cotton Blend Cowl Tee item
Women's Sueded Cotton Blend Cowl Tee item
Women's Sueded Cotton Blend Cowl Tee
$32

A longer tunic length, a cowl neck and unbelievable softness make this sueded tee perfect for the stands or the streets.

  • 5-ounce, 60/40 sueded ring spun cotton/poly, 24 singles
  • Heat transfer label for tag-free comfort
  • Contrast twill drawcords
  • Embroidered New Era flag logo on left hem
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs
  • Thumbholes
  • Curved drop tail hem
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Mens Snag-Proof Polo item
Mens Snag-Proof Polo item
Mens Snag-Proof Polo item
Mens Snag-Proof Polo item
Mens Snag-Proof Polo
$25

Made from recycled polyester, these C-FREE carbon-reducing polos are also snag-proof and moisture-wicking, so you can make a bigger impact in your office or workplace while making a smaller environmental impact.

  • 4.9-ounce, 100% recycled polyester jersey
  • This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product Program
  • Snag-proof
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Self-fabric collar
  • 3-button placket
  • Grey buttons include 31% recycled content
  • Dyed-to-match white buttons on White include 31% recycled content
  • Side vents
  • Rental-friendly

A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.


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Women's C-FREE® Snag-Proof Polo item
Women's C-FREE® Snag-Proof Polo item
Women's C-FREE® Snag-Proof Polo item
Women's C-FREE® Snag-Proof Polo item
Women's C-FREE® Snag-Proof Polo
$25

Made from recycled polyester, these C-FREE carbon-reducing polos are also snag-proof and moisture-wicking, so you can make a bigger impact in your office or workplace while making a smaller environmental impact.

  • 4.9-ounce, 100% recycled polyester jersey
  • This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product Program
  • Snag-proof
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Self-fabric collar
  • Grey buttons include 31% recycled content
  • Dyed-to-match white buttons on White include 31% recycled content
  • Side vents
  • 5-button placket
  • Rounded hem
  • Rental-friendly

A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!