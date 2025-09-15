eventClosed

PCMA Gulf States Chapter - Mix & Bowl 2025 Silent Auction

Electric Shuffle - 90-Minutes & Drinks item
$50

90-minutes of high-tech shuffleboard and a round of welcome drinks for up to 10 guests

Backyard Dallas Gift Basket item
$25

The Adolphus Hotel Dallas Goody Bag item
$25

Hilton DFW Lakes - Weekend Night Stay with Breakfast item
$80

Visit Irving Gift Certificate item
$60

Charcuterie board for 10 guests and two bottles of wine compliments of the Irving Convention Center

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Gift Bag item
$40

Canvas tote with leather handles, scarf, tumbler, coffee cup, and journal with pen

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas: Bed & Breakfast Package item
$150

One-night accomodations for two with breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

Charles Wesley Godwin at Billy Bob's Sept. 20th item
$30

Six tickets to see Charles Wesley Godwin at Billy Bob's Texas on Saturday, 9/20 - Start 10:00 PM • Doors 6:00 PM

Joe Nichols at Billy Bob's Sept. 26th item
$25

Four tickets to see Joe Nichols at Billy Bob's Texas on Friday, 9/26 - Start 10:00 PM • Doors 6:00 PM

Jamey Johnson at Billy Bob's Sept. 27th item
$25

Four tickets to see Jamey Johnson at Billy Bob's Texas on Saturday, 9/27 - Start 10:00 PM • Doors 6:00 PM

