PCMA Gulf States Chapter - Mix & Bowl 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
90-minutes of high-tech shuffleboard and a round of welcome drinks for up to 10 guests
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Charcuterie board for 10 guests and two bottles of wine compliments of the Irving Convention Center
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Canvas tote with leather handles, scarf, tumbler, coffee cup, and journal with pen
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One-night accomodations for two with breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Four tickets to see Joe Nichols at Billy Bob's Texas on Friday, 9/26 - Start 10:00 PM • Doors 6:00 PM
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Four tickets to see Jamey Johnson at Billy Bob's Texas on Saturday, 9/27 - Start 10:00 PM • Doors 6:00 PM
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing