PCMC Community Learning Opportunities

September 4th, 5:30-8, Hybrid, English only
Join the wise and insightful Relindis Diaz, LMFT, to shed light on how to best support families navigating substance use and pregnancy, birth, and early parenting by focusing on reducing stigma and meeting people where they are at.
October 1st, 6-8, hybrid, English only
Join CNMs Lauren and Diana to discuss inductions: why they happen, what options birthing people have, and how doulas can best support families during this time.
October 14th, 6-8, Zoom only, English only
Brittney and Celia share their insights as clinicians as to how best support families experiencing loss through concrete strategies and what resources exist in the community.
