PCMC Community Learning Opportunities

Supporting Families Navigating Substance Abuse with Relindis
$15

September 4th, 5:30-8, Hybrid, English only


Join the wise and insightful Relindis Diaz, LMFT, to shed light on how to best support families navigating substance use and pregnancy, birth, and early parenting by focusing on reducing stigma and meeting people where they are at.

Supporting Induction with Midwives Lauren and Diana
$15

October 1st, 6-8, hybrid, English only


Join CNMs Lauren and Diana to discuss inductions: why they happen, what options birthing people have, and how doulas can best support families during this time.

Supporting Loss with Brittney and Celia
$15

October 14th, 6-8, Zoom only, English only


Brittney and Celia share their insights as clinicians as to how best support families experiencing loss through concrete strategies and what resources exist in the community.

