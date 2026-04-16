PCS Family Fun Festival - Auction Part 2

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Starting bid
Enjoy a crystal 8 x 10 photo frame, perfect for displaying a favorite memory or special photograph, generously donated by Parkway Family.
Starting bid
Enjoy one session for up to five players at Activate Games in Utica, offering an interactive and immersive experience filled with exciting, game-based challenges.
Starting bid
Enjoy one session for up to five players at Activate Games in Utica, offering an interactive and immersive experience filled with exciting, game-based challenges.
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Enjoy a gift certificate for two to The Dinner Detective interactive murder mystery comedy dinner show, offering an engaging evening of live entertainment, suspense, and dining combined into a unique experience.
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Enjoy admission for two adults and two children to Meijer Gardens, offering a wonderful opportunity to explore beautiful gardens, art, and seasonal exhibits together as a family.
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Enjoy a family four-pack single splash package to WhoaZone at Bald Mountain, valid on summer weekdays, for a fun-filled day of water attractions and outdoor adventure.
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Enjoy a $50 gift card to the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum or Leslie Science & Nature Center, which can be used toward admissions, gift shop merchandise, annual memberships, or educational programs at either location.
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Enjoy two general boarding tickets to one of the 2026 Summer Cruise Series events, offering a fun and memorable cruising experience during the summer season.
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Enjoy a $100 Fun Card to CJ Barrymore’s for exciting entertainment and attractions, along with a $25 gift card to LongHorn Steakhouse for a great dining experience.
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Enjoy a $100 Fun Card to CJ Barrymore’s for exciting entertainment and attractions, along with a $25 gift card to J Baldwin’s for a great dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 Fun Card to CJ Barrymore’s for fun-filled entertainment and attractions, along with a $25 gift card to Detroit Wing Company for a delicious and flavorful dining experience.
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Enjoy 10 free public skate passes from Suburban Ice, giving you multiple opportunities to enjoy public skating sessions and spend time on the ice at your convenience.
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Enjoy two open jump passes at Pump It Up for active, inflatable fun, along with a $25 gift card to BJ’s Brewhouse for a great dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy two open jump passes at Pump It Up for high-energy, inflatable fun, along with a $25 gift card to El Charro for a delicious dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy two open jump passes at Pump It Up for active, inflatable fun, along with a $25 gift card to BJ’s Brewhouse for a great dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Group Bowling Party at 5 Star Lanes, which includes one lane for two hours of bowling and shoe rentals for up to six people. Also included is a Group Golfing Party at 5 Star Lanes, featuring one simulator bay for two hours, along with a large pizza and a pitcher of pop for six people, making it a fun and social outing for all.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour signature massage at Associates Therapeutic Massage, along with a warming bag for added comfort and relaxation.
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 in game credits at the Bavarian Inn Lodge arcade for fun-filled entertainment, along with two gift cards for a family-style chicken dinner (plus tax) for a classic dining experience. This package also includes four Captain’s VIP passes for the Bavarian Belle Riverboat, offering a scenic cruise experience, as well as a one-night stay at Drury Inn Hotels for a relaxing getaway.
Starting bid
Enjoy $200 in Tap & Play arcade cards for exciting gaming fun, along with Dave & Buster’s swag to round out a lively and entertaining experience.
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Enjoy a complete self-care experience featuring a professional blowout, a relaxing pedicure, and a rejuvenating head spa service at The Hive Salon and Spa.
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Enjoy a three-month family or individual membership at the YMCA of Macomb, along with a swag bag to support your active and healthy lifestyle.
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Enjoy a nonstick grill pan paired with a cast iron grill press, generously donated by Consultant Kristen VanRosenberg—perfect for achieving evenly cooked and beautifully seared meals.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gourmet gift basket from Vince & Joe’s, paired with three bottles of Cooper’s Hawk non-alcoholic wine in peach, blanc, and strawberry elderberry varieties. This package also includes a Luxe Tasting experience for four at Cooper’s Hawk, along with a complimentary appetizer and dessert for an elevated dining experience.
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Enjoy one free bundlet each month for a full year, along with Nothing Bundt Cakes swag, offering a sweet treat and fun keepsakes to enjoy throughout the year.
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