Parkway Christian School

Hosted by

Parkway Christian School

About this event

PCS Family Fun Festival - Auction Part 2

Pick-up location

14500 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48312, USA

Crystal Photo Frame item
Crystal Photo Frame
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a crystal 8 x 10 photo frame, perfect for displaying a favorite memory or special photograph, generously donated by Parkway Family.

Keep It Moving #1 item
Keep It Moving #1
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one session for up to five players at Activate Games in Utica, offering an interactive and immersive experience filled with exciting, game-based challenges.

Keep It Moving #2 item
Keep It Moving #2
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one session for up to five players at Activate Games in Utica, offering an interactive and immersive experience filled with exciting, game-based challenges.

Who Dunnit? item
Who Dunnit?
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift certificate for two to The Dinner Detective interactive murder mystery comedy dinner show, offering an engaging evening of live entertainment, suspense, and dining combined into a unique experience.

A Touch Of Nature item
A Touch Of Nature
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy admission for two adults and two children to Meijer Gardens, offering a wonderful opportunity to explore beautiful gardens, art, and seasonal exhibits together as a family.

Slip Sliding Away item
Slip Sliding Away
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a family four-pack single splash package to WhoaZone at Bald Mountain, valid on summer weekdays, for a fun-filled day of water attractions and outdoor adventure.

Interactive Summer Day item
Interactive Summer Day
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card to the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum or Leslie Science & Nature Center, which can be used toward admissions, gift shop merchandise, annual memberships, or educational programs at either location.

Come Sail Away item
Come Sail Away
$160

Starting bid

Enjoy two general boarding tickets to one of the 2026 Summer Cruise Series events, offering a fun and memorable cruising experience during the summer season.

Burning Energy #1 item
Burning Energy #1
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Fun Card to CJ Barrymore’s for exciting entertainment and attractions, along with a $25 gift card to LongHorn Steakhouse for a great dining experience.

Burning Energy #2 item
Burning Energy #2
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Fun Card to CJ Barrymore’s for exciting entertainment and attractions, along with a $25 gift card to J Baldwin’s for a great dining experience.

Burning Energy #3 item
Burning Energy #3
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Fun Card to CJ Barrymore’s for fun-filled entertainment and attractions, along with a $25 gift card to Detroit Wing Company for a delicious and flavorful dining experience.

Don’t Slip! item
Don’t Slip!
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 free public skate passes from Suburban Ice, giving you multiple opportunities to enjoy public skating sessions and spend time on the ice at your convenience.

Everybody Jump #1 item
Everybody Jump #1
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy two open jump passes at Pump It Up for active, inflatable fun, along with a $25 gift card to BJ’s Brewhouse for a great dining experience.

Everyone Jump #2 item
Everyone Jump #2
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy two open jump passes at Pump It Up for high-energy, inflatable fun, along with a $25 gift card to El Charro for a delicious dining experience.

Everybody Jump #3 item
Everybody Jump #3
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy two open jump passes at Pump It Up for active, inflatable fun, along with a $25 gift card to BJ’s Brewhouse for a great dining experience.

Strike Up Some Fun! item
Strike Up Some Fun!
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a Group Bowling Party at 5 Star Lanes, which includes one lane for two hours of bowling and shoe rentals for up to six people. Also included is a Group Golfing Party at 5 Star Lanes, featuring one simulator bay for two hours, along with a large pizza and a pitcher of pop for six people, making it a fun and social outing for all.

Some “Me” Time item
Some “Me” Time
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour signature massage at Associates Therapeutic Massage, along with a warming bag for added comfort and relaxation.

Frankenmuth Family Fun item
Frankenmuth Family Fun
$220

Starting bid

Enjoy $100 in game credits at the Bavarian Inn Lodge arcade for fun-filled entertainment, along with two gift cards for a family-style chicken dinner (plus tax) for a classic dining experience. This package also includes four Captain’s VIP passes for the Bavarian Belle Riverboat, offering a scenic cruise experience, as well as a one-night stay at Drury Inn Hotels for a relaxing getaway.

Arcade Action item
Arcade Action
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy $200 in Tap & Play arcade cards for exciting gaming fun, along with Dave & Buster’s swag to round out a lively and entertaining experience.

Mom’s Pampering Day item
Mom’s Pampering Day
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy a complete self-care experience featuring a professional blowout, a relaxing pedicure, and a rejuvenating head spa service at The Hive Salon and Spa.

Workout Time item
Workout Time
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a three-month family or individual membership at the YMCA of Macomb, along with a swag bag to support your active and healthy lifestyle.

Bring The Grill Inside item
Bring The Grill Inside
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a nonstick grill pan paired with a cast iron grill press, generously donated by Consultant Kristen VanRosenberg—perfect for achieving evenly cooked and beautifully seared meals.

Date Night item
Date Night
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy a gourmet gift basket from Vince & Joe’s, paired with three bottles of Cooper’s Hawk non-alcoholic wine in peach, blanc, and strawberry elderberry varieties. This package also includes a Luxe Tasting experience for four at Cooper’s Hawk, along with a complimentary appetizer and dessert for an elevated dining experience.

Let Them Eat Cake
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy one free bundlet each month for a full year, along with Nothing Bundt Cakes swag, offering a sweet treat and fun keepsakes to enjoy throughout the year.

Car Maintenance 101
$5

Starting bid

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Sparkle & Shine
$5

Starting bid

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Back Yard Oasis
$5

Starting bid

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Complete Your Look
$5

Starting bid

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Getaway In Gladwin
$5

Starting bid

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