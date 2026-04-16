PCS Family Fun Festival - Teacher and Parkway Specific Auction

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Starting bid
Your choice of a front parking spot, complete with a custom sign, valid for the 2026–2027 school year.
Starting bid
Your choice of a front parking spot, complete with a custom sign, valid for the 2026–2027 school year.
Starting bid
Exclusive use of back door access for convenient drop-off and pick-up during the 2026–2027 school year.
Starting bid
Exclusive use of back door access for convenient drop-off and pick-up during the 2026–2027 school year.
Starting bid
An extra casual day every week for the 2026–2027 school year. The day will be chosen by Dr. Montoro (not a Friday and the same day every week).
Starting bid
An extra casual day every week for the 2026–2027 school year. The day will be chosen by Dr. Montoro (not a Friday and the same day every week).
Starting bid
Parent participation hours will be reduced for the 2026–2027 school year. For example, if you win a package for $450, that is the amount you would pay instead of $750.
Starting bid
Parent participation hours will be reduced for the 2026–2027 school year. For example, if you win a package for $450, that is the amount you would pay instead of $750.
Starting bid
Ice cream party for the class plus bonus recess time, scheduled before June 2026.
Starting bid
Pizza party for the class plus bonus recess time, scheduled before June 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy reserved seating for four guests at the 2026 K–4 Christmas Program (Parkway will pick).
Starting bid
Enjoy reserved seating for four guests at the 2026 grade 5-6 Christmas Program (parkway will pick).
Starting bid
An extra day off for all students and staff during the 2026–2027 school year, with your selected date approved by Dr. Montoro.
Starting bid
Who: PreK-4th Grade, you & 4 friends
What: A day at the pool with pizza, popsicles and fun.
Where: Mrs. R’s
When: TBD
PARENTS MUST STAY!
Starting bid
Who: PK4- 4th Grade, you & 2 friends
What: Meet Ms. Julie at a bowling alley for 1 ½ hours of bowling and pizza for lunch
Where: Bowling Alley TBD
When: TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: PreK-4th grade
What: Winner will go with Mrs. Lexi to Legasea Aquarium and Reptarium
Where: Legasea
When: TBD, morning or afternoon, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: K-6th grade, you & a friend
What: Slurpee and candy treat delivered to your classroom for you and a friend
Where: In classroom
When: TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: K or 1st grade, all boys or all girls, 10 students
What: Afternoon of games with all boys or all girls in your class
Where: Parkway
When: after school, date TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: K-4th grade, you & a friend
What: Slurpee and snack brought in for Fun Friday for you and 2 friends.
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD before 6/6/2025
Starting bid
Who: K-4th grade, you & a friend
What: Slurpee and snack brought in for Fun Friday for you and 2 friends.
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD before 6/5/2026
Starting bid
Who: 2nd or 3rd graders, you & a friend
What: Head to Dairy Queen with Ms. Ellis & 1 friend
Where: Dairy Queen
When: Date TBA, after school, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: 3C ONLY
What: Winner will be able to drop 2 lowest quiz grades in any subject.
Where: Parkway
When: Quarter 4
Starting bid
Who: 1st-4th grade, you & a friend
What: Your favorite bakery item and beverage will be delivered to your room.
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD before 6/5/2026
Starting bid
Who: 3B ONLY
What: Winner will be able to drop 2 lowest quiz grades in any subject.
Where: Parkway
When: Quarter 4
Starting bid
Who: 4th- 6th Grade
What: Be Mrs. Gentry’s Assistant Teacher for the day, “extra recess” “no homework” “mega desk and snacks” “teacher casual”
Where: Parkway Christian
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: 1st-7th grade, you & a friend
What: Enjoy a special break from the day for a picnic lunch during school with a meal of your choice.
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD before 6/5/2026
Starting bid
Who: 6A ONLY, you & a 6th grade friend
What: Lunch Place for you and your friend TBD by winner and teacher
Where: Parkway
When: TBA before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: 6B ONLY, you & a 6th grade friend
What: Lunch Place for you and your friend TBD by winner and teacher
Where: Parkway
When: TBA before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: 7th -12th grade, you and 2 friends
What: Enjoy lunch with Ms. Hobart! You choose the restaurant for you and your 2 friends.
Where: Parkway
When: TBA before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: 7th - 12th grades
What: Want to learn how to use a pottery wheel? Join Mrs. Morrish for a 1 hour private lesson.
Where: Creative Arts Studio in Royal Oak
When: TBD, during month of May
Starting bid
Who: 5th - 12th grade, you & 3 friends
What: Starbucks drink of your choice delivered to school
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: 7th - 12th grade, you & a friend
What: Winner will have a Chipotle lunch with Mrs. Laurain and a friend
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: 9th -12th grade, you & 3 friends
What: Winner will be treated to an authentic Singaporean dinner
Where: Walcott’s House
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: Students of Mrs. Steetman
What: Winner will receive 2 “free reading checkpoint” coupons
Where: Parkway
When: Quarter 4
Starting bid
Who: K-8th grade, you and a friend
What: Lunch is on me, you choose where and we’ll enjoy it outside
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/2026
Starting bid
Who: 9th - 12th grade, you & a friend
What: You choose your afternoon snack and beverage choice for delivery to your class.
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/2026
Starting bid
Who: 1st - 12th grade
What: 2 show tickets to your choice of either MS/HS show in 2027, 1 free concession item, backstage passes and a MEET THE CAST before the show
Where: Parkway Christian
When: Make show selection by Dec 2026
Starting bid
Who: 1st - 12th grade, you & 2 friends
What: Attend a live theatre production OR movie with Ms. Mer followed by lunch or dessert treat
Where: TBD, based on show availability
When: To be used no later than June 2027
Starting bid
Who: 2nd-6th grades, you & a friend
What: You and a friend will be librarians for the day. Includes a pizza lunch!
Where: Parkway Christian
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
What: Lion Collage made by the 5th/6th grade class
Starting bid
Who: K-4th grade, class of highest bidder
What: 30 minutes extra recess/gym time and ice cream for the class.
Where: Parkway
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26
Starting bid
Who: K-7th grade
What: Winner will receive a special treat at lunch for 1 week
Where: at school
When: TBD before 6/5/2026
Starting bid
Who: 3rd -12th grade
What: Winner will learn about PCS Security & have lunch with Mr. Furno
Where: Parkway Christian School
When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26 - Will serve from 7:30am-11:30am
Starting bid
Who: All Students/families
What: Signed/personalized copy of Mr. Furno’s book, I Worked For God
Where: Parkway Christian School
When: TBD, before 6/5/26
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