Parkway Christian School

Hosted by

Parkway Christian School

About this event

PCS Family Fun Festival - Teacher and Parkway Specific Auction

Pick-up location

14500 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48312, USA

Reserved Parking Spot #1
$500

Starting bid

Your choice of a front parking spot, complete with a custom sign, valid for the 2026–2027 school year.

Reserved Parking Spot #2
$500

Starting bid

Your choice of a front parking spot, complete with a custom sign, valid for the 2026–2027 school year.

Exclusive Back Door Privileges #1
$500

Starting bid

Exclusive use of back door access for convenient drop-off and pick-up during the 2026–2027 school year.

Exclusive Back Door Privileges #2
$500

Starting bid

Exclusive use of back door access for convenient drop-off and pick-up during the 2026–2027 school year.

Weekly Casual Day #1
$100

Starting bid

An extra casual day every week for the 2026–2027 school year. The day will be chosen by Dr. Montoro (not a Friday and the same day every week).

Weekly Casual Day #2
$100

Starting bid

An extra casual day every week for the 2026–2027 school year. The day will be chosen by Dr. Montoro (not a Friday and the same day every week).

Reduced Parent Participation #1
$150

Starting bid

Parent participation hours will be reduced for the 2026–2027 school year. For example, if you win a package for $450, that is the amount you would pay instead of $750.

Reduced Parent Participation #2
$150

Starting bid

Parent participation hours will be reduced for the 2026–2027 school year. For example, if you win a package for $450, that is the amount you would pay instead of $750.

Ice Cream Party & Extra Recess
$100

Starting bid

Ice cream party for the class plus bonus recess time, scheduled before June 2026.

Pizza Party & Extra Recess
$100

Starting bid

Pizza party for the class plus bonus recess time, scheduled before June 2026.

VIP Reserved Seating (4): K-4 Christmas Program
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy reserved seating for four guests at the 2026 K–4 Christmas Program (Parkway will pick).

VIP Reserved Seating (4): Grade 5–6 Christmas Program
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy reserved seating for four guests at the 2026 grade 5-6 Christmas Program (parkway will pick).

Bonus Day Off (Entire School)
$1,000

Starting bid

An extra day off for all students and staff during the 2026–2027 school year, with your selected date approved by Dr. Montoro.

Mrs. Richert - Pool Party
$30

Starting bid

Who: PreK-4th Grade, you & 4 friends

What: A day at the pool with pizza, popsicles and fun.

Where: Mrs. R’s

When: TBD

PARENTS MUST STAY!

Ms. Julie - Bowling and Pizza
$30

Starting bid

Who: PK4- 4th Grade, you & 2 friends

What: Meet Ms. Julie at a bowling alley for 1 ½ hours of bowling and pizza for lunch

Where: Bowling Alley TBD

When: TBD, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Lexi - Trip to Legasea Aquarium
$30

Starting bid

Who: PreK-4th grade

What: Winner will go with Mrs. Lexi to Legasea Aquarium and Reptarium

Where: Legasea

When: TBD, morning or afternoon, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Drais - VIP Slurpee Delivery & Candy Treat
$30

Starting bid

Who: K-6th grade, you & a friend

What: Slurpee and candy treat delivered to your classroom for you and a friend

Where: In classroom

When: TBD, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Leslie - Game Afternoon
$30

Starting bid

Who: K or 1st grade, all boys or all girls, 10 students

What: Afternoon of games with all boys or all girls in your class

Where: Parkway

When: after school, date TBD, before 6/5/26

Ms. Day - Slurpee and Snack
$30

Starting bid

Who: K-4th grade, you & a friend

What: Slurpee and snack brought in for Fun Friday for you and 2 friends.

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD before 6/6/2025

Ms. Kaynor - Slurpee and Snack
$30

Starting bid

Who: K-4th grade, you & a friend

What: Slurpee and snack brought in for Fun Friday for you and 2 friends.

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD before 6/5/2026

Ms.Ellis - Trip to Dairy Queen
$30

Starting bid

Who: 2nd or 3rd graders, you & a friend

What: Head to Dairy Queen with Ms. Ellis & 1 friend

Where: Dairy Queen

When: Date TBA, after school, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Susan - Drop 2 Lowest Quizzes
$30

Starting bid

Who: 3C ONLY

What: Winner will be able to drop 2 lowest quiz grades in any subject.

Where: Parkway

When: Quarter 4

Mrs. Byers - Bakery Bash
$30

Starting bid

Who: 1st-4th grade, you & a friend

What: Your favorite bakery item and beverage will be delivered to your room.

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD before 6/5/2026

Mrs. Schultz - Drop 2 Lowest Quizzes
$30

Starting bid

Who: 3B ONLY

What: Winner will be able to drop 2 lowest quiz grades in any subject.

Where: Parkway

When: Quarter 4

Mrs. Gentry - Teacher Assistant For The Day
$30

Starting bid

Who: 4th- 6th Grade

What: Be Mrs. Gentry’s Assistant Teacher for the day, “extra recess” “no homework” “mega desk and snacks” “teacher casual”

Where: Parkway Christian

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26

Ms.Woodcox - Picnic Lunch
$30

Starting bid

Who: 1st-7th grade, you & a friend

What: Enjoy a special break from the day for a picnic lunch during school with a meal of your choice.

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD before 6/5/2026

Mrs.Leitzel - Lunch Brought In
$30

Starting bid

Who: 6A ONLY, you & a 6th grade friend

What: Lunch Place for you and your friend TBD by winner and teacher

Where: Parkway

When: TBA before 6/5/26

Mr. Gentry - Lunch Brought In
$30

Starting bid

Who: 6B ONLY, you & a 6th grade friend

What: Lunch Place for you and your friend TBD by winner and teacher

Where: Parkway

When: TBA before 6/5/26

Ms. Hobart - Lunch On Me
$30

Starting bid

Who: 7th -12th grade, you and 2 friends

What: Enjoy lunch with Ms. Hobart! You choose the restaurant for you and your 2 friends.

Where: Parkway

When: TBA before 6/5/26

Mrs. Morrish - Pottery Wheel Lesson
$30

Starting bid

Who: 7th - 12th grades

What: Want to learn how to use a pottery wheel? Join Mrs. Morrish for a 1 hour private lesson.

Where: Creative Arts Studio in Royal Oak

When: TBD, during month of May

Mrs. Marchesi - Starbucks Treat
$30

Starting bid

Who: 5th - 12th grade, you & 3 friends

What: Starbucks drink of your choice delivered to school

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Laurain - Chipotle Lunch
$30

Starting bid

Who: 7th - 12th grade, you & a friend

What: Winner will have a Chipotle lunch with Mrs. Laurain and a friend

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Walcott - Singaporean dinner at the Walcott’s
$30

Starting bid

Who: 9th -12th grade, you & 3 friends

What: Winner will be treated to an authentic Singaporean dinner

Where: Walcott’s House

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Streetman - 2 Reading Checkpoint Coupons
$30

Starting bid

Who: Students of Mrs. Steetman

What: Winner will receive 2 “free reading checkpoint” coupons

Where: Parkway

When: Quarter 4

Ms. Grau - Picnic Lunch
$30

Starting bid

Who: K-8th grade, you and a friend

What: Lunch is on me, you choose where and we’ll enjoy it outside

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/2026

Ms.Grau - Afternoon Pick Me Up
$30

Starting bid

Who: 9th - 12th grade, you & a friend

What: You choose your afternoon snack and beverage choice for delivery to your class.

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/2026

Ms. Mer - Be Our Guest
$30

Starting bid

Who: 1st - 12th grade

What: 2 show tickets to your choice of either MS/HS show in 2027, 1 free concession item, backstage passes and a MEET THE CAST before the show

Where: Parkway Christian

When: Make show selection by Dec 2026

Ms. Mer - All The World's A Stage
$30

Starting bid

Who: 1st - 12th grade, you & 2 friends

What: Attend a live theatre production OR movie with Ms. Mer followed by lunch or dessert treat

Where: TBD, based on show availability

When: To be used no later than June 2027

Mrs. Kaltz and Ms.Asman - Librarian For the Day
$30

Starting bid

Who: 2nd-6th grades, you & a friend

What: You and a friend will be librarians for the day. Includes a pizza lunch!

Where: Parkway Christian

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Tucker - Collaborative Art Project
$30

Starting bid

What: Lion Collage made by the 5th/6th grade class

Mrs. Boston - Extra Recess/Gym Time & Ice Cream
$30

Starting bid

Who: K-4th grade, class of highest bidder

What: 30 minutes extra recess/gym time and ice cream for the class.

Where: Parkway

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26

Mrs. Barrows - Treat For A Week
$30

Starting bid

Who: K-7th grade

What: Winner will receive a special treat at lunch for 1 week

Where: at school

When: TBD before 6/5/2026

Mr. Furno - Security Helper
$30

Starting bid

Who: 3rd -12th grade

What: Winner will learn about PCS Security & have lunch with Mr. Furno

Where: Parkway Christian School

When: Date TBD, before 6/5/26 - Will serve from 7:30am-11:30am

Mr. Furno - Signed Book
$30

Starting bid

Who: All Students/families

What: Signed/personalized copy of Mr. Furno’s book, I Worked For God

Where: Parkway Christian School

When: TBD, before 6/5/26

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!