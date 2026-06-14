Pahrump Disability Outreach Program

Hosted by

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program

About this event

PDOP Pumpkin Day Sponsorship

Ian Deutch Memorial Park

1600 Honeysuckle St, Pahrump, NV 89048, USA

T-Shirt Logo
$50

Have your logo put on the Monster Dash T-Shirts.

Sign Sponsorship
$100

Business Banner Advertisement at event.

Pumpkin Patch Sponsorship
$150

Sign sponsorship benefits PLUS

Four (4) weekend event wristbands

Hay Pyramid or Hay Maze Sponsorship
$250

Pumpkin Patch Sponsorship Benefits PLUS

Event announcement for 3 days (1 per day)

Petting Zoo Sponsorship
$350

Hay Pyramid Sponsorship Benefits PLUS

2 additional event announcements per day.

Event Sponsorship
$500

Petting Zoo Sponsorship Benefits PLUS

Business logo on all event advertisements prior to the event

1 yea rof online advertising on PDOP's sponsor page

Additional two (2) weekend event wristbands

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Event sponsorship benefits PLUS

Business logo on event t-shirts

Additional 2 event announcements each day

Radio/Newspaper/TV sponsor mentions

Add a donation for Pahrump Disability Outreach Program

$

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