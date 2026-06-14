PDOP Pumpkin Day Sponsorship

About this event
Have your logo put on the Monster Dash T-Shirts.
Business Banner Advertisement at event.
Sign sponsorship benefits PLUS
Four (4) weekend event wristbands
Pumpkin Patch Sponsorship Benefits PLUS
Event announcement for 3 days (1 per day)
Hay Pyramid Sponsorship Benefits PLUS
2 additional event announcements per day.
Petting Zoo Sponsorship Benefits PLUS
Business logo on all event advertisements prior to the event
1 yea rof online advertising on PDOP's sponsor page
Additional two (2) weekend event wristbands
Event sponsorship benefits PLUS
Business logo on event t-shirts
Additional 2 event announcements each day
Radio/Newspaper/TV sponsor mentions
$
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