Oak Forest Foster Closet

Hosted by

Oak Forest Foster Closet

About this event

PDX Golf Tournament

18003 Clay Rd

Houston, TX 77084, USA

Individual Player
$400

Includes entry, lunch, snacks, beverages, & polo shirt.


Note: This will be during country club's normal operations, so please wear collared shirts tucked in with belt. No jeans allowed.


Title Sponsor
$2,000

Presenting Title Sponsor; prominent logo placement on all event materials.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent logo placement for lunch display and event day signage.

Beverage Sponsor
$750

Prominent logo placement on drink station(s) and event day signage.

Snack Sponsor
$500

Signage at snack station(s) with logo/company name.

Cart Sponsor
$300

Logo/company name on golf carts and event day signage.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$250

Logo/company name on putting score cards and event day signage.

Shots for Birdies Sponsor
$150

Logo placement on Fireball Shots cooler.

Mulligans
$100

Don't let a bad shot ruin your day. Purchase a "second chance" and play it again, no questions asked!

Raffle Ticket
$50

Enter for a chance to win one of our exciting raffle prizes!

Add a donation for Oak Forest Foster Closet

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