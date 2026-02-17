PDX Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes entry, lunch, snacks, beverages, & polo shirt.
Note: This will be during country club's normal operations, so please wear collared shirts tucked in with belt. No jeans allowed.
Presenting Title Sponsor; prominent logo placement on all event materials.
Prominent logo placement for lunch display and event day signage.
Prominent logo placement on drink station(s) and event day signage.
Signage at snack station(s) with logo/company name.
Logo/company name on golf carts and event day signage.
Logo/company name on putting score cards and event day signage.
Logo placement on Fireball Shots cooler.
Don't let a bad shot ruin your day. Purchase a "second chance" and play it again, no questions asked!
Enter for a chance to win one of our exciting raffle prizes!
$
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