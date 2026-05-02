Hosted by

Peace Baptist District Missionary Association

About this event

​2026 Peace Baptist District Congress of Christian Education

500 9th Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35204, USA

Registration
$300

Registration includes full access to the Congress, along with course enrollment for an unlimited number of delegates—allowing each participant to select and attend as many courses as desired. From spiritual growth to practical ministry development and leadership training, the Congress offers diverse opportunities to equip and empower your church.


Please complete the official registration form in full, ensuring all required church and delegate information is accurate. Once completed, submit the form by emailing it to [email protected]. Timely submission will ensure your church and its delegates are properly registered and prepared to participate in all Congress offerings.


(If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy: Select "other in the dropdown Enter "0").

Partial Registration
Pay what you can

Registration includes full access to the Congress, along with course enrollment for an unlimited number of delegates—allowing each participant to select and attend as many courses as desired. From spiritual growth to practical ministry development and leadership training, the Congress offers diverse opportunities to equip and empower your church.


Please complete the official registration form in full, ensuring all required church and delegate information is accurate. Once completed, submit the form by emailing it to [email protected]. Timely submission will ensure your church and its delegates are properly registered and prepared to participate in all Congress offerings.


(If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy: Select "other in the dropdown Enter "0").

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!