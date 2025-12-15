Peace From Paradise LLC's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
This Sodalite Gemstone Rosary made with 8mm beads and stainless steel findings for strength and beauty, including antique silver spacer beads on the sides of the Our Father Beads and the beginning and end of each decade. The crucifix and Our Lady of Sorrow centerpiece are made from pewter. The healing properties of Sodalite reportedly work on the throat to aid in communication, especially in areas of public speaking. Along the way, it may help to stimulate creativity and encourage cognitive thinking skills. This is one of my favorites! 😇❤️😇
8mm Garnet Czech crystal fire polished round beads and Our Fathers beads with antique silver caps and 4mm garnet Czech crystal bicone beads on each side. Stainless steel findings and pewter crucifix and Miraculous centerpiece. This heirloom quality rosary is very heavy and will last a lifetime!
8mm Clear Crystal Aurora Borealis Czech Fire Polished crystal beads. The Our Father Beads are made from silver with blue Czech crystal accents. The crucifix and centerpiece are both made from pewter and the centerpiece has water from Lourdes. All findings are stainless steel for strength and beauty. This rosary is absolutely stunning!
This rosary is made from 8mm 100% natural Aquamarine Gemstones. The findings are all stainless steel components, and the crucifix and centerpiece are made from pewter. It is a very delicate rosary, but with weight. The color reminds me of Erika's eyes and our Blessed Mother's robe. Aquamarine is the birthstone of March. It is believed to detoxify the body from the negative effects caused by excessive stress and mental exhaustion. It is believed that the stone helps to encourage positive energy to flow through the body and also restores vitality and drive bringing a sense of balance and contentment to meet the challenges of daily life. 😇
8mm Czech glass lamp work beads with inlay flower, each surrounded by a 3mm stainless steel bead for definition. The Our Father Beads have antique silver spacers with silver Czech crystal bicone beads on each side. The crucifix and Mother and Child centerpiece are made of pewter and stainless steel findings are for strength and long lasting beauty. These beads are VERY special and difficult to come by due to the cost. This is definitely an heirloom piece to be passed down through generations. These are the beads I chose to wrap Erika's urn in, and are also the beads I pray with daily. The smooth texture brings such peace. 😇❤️😇
This rosary consists of 8mm rondelle blue AB Czech crystal beads with 10mm Our Father Beads surrounded with antique silver caps and spacers. The Holy Trinity crucifix and Miraculous centerpiece are pewter, and findings are all stainless steel for strength and beauty. The pictures don't do this rosary justice. It is stunning.
This is the first Sterling Silver Rosary offered! The Czech Black lampwork glass beads have the inlay pink rose (these beads are very hard to find and are quite expensive). The crucifix and Miraculous centerpiece are simply gorgeous. Suggested donation price reflects the cost of the product in making this heirloom rosary. These are my absolute FAVORITE beads because of the smooth texture and beauty. They will bring you peace while you pray, promise. 😇❤️😇
If you are looking for unique, this is it! These 8mm Pink Czech round crystal beads are fire polished and then cut with a Picasso edge. The centerpiece is a blue cameo of our Blessed Mother and Child and both the centerpiece and crucifix are made of pewter. Stainless steel findings finish off this "one of a kind" artisan work of art. I tried to capture the beauty of these beads as best I could. 😇
What a perfect, delicate rosary for a young girl! Beautiful pink heart shaped beads with a silver wash. Very light weight for young hands. The Our Father Beads are silver with a rose bud image. The crucifix and Miraculous centerpiece are made of pewter and the stainless steel findings are for strength and beauty. 😇
Desert Jasper Gemstones with the same colors of our logo! Smooth, 8mm beads feel soft and peaceful in your hands. The back of the crucifix says "Father, forgive them" and "Behold the heart that has so loved men". Both the crucifix and centerpiece of the Guardian Angel are made from pewter. Stainless steel findings for strength and beauty. This is a very substantial rosary, so be aware of the weight. Jasper is considered a grounding stone that promotes strength and stamina of the mind, body, and spirit. It helps to motivate certain users and provides the endurance for success. Its calming energy may alleviate stress. It is often used to stimulate the mind and enhance creative skills. 😇
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!