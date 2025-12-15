Peace From Paradise LLC's Shop

This rosary is made from 8mm 100% natural Aquamarine Gemstones. The findings are all stainless steel components, and the crucifix and centerpiece are made from pewter. It is a very delicate rosary, but with weight. The color reminds me of Erika's eyes and our Blessed Mother's robe. Aquamarine is the birthstone of March. It is believed to detoxify the body from the negative effects caused by excessive stress and mental exhaustion. It is believed that the stone helps to encourage positive energy to flow through the body and also restores vitality and drive bringing a sense of balance and contentment to meet the challenges of daily life. 😇