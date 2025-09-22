Peaceful Ascension Institute

Offered by

Peaceful Ascension Institute

About the memberships

Peaceful Ascension Institute Memberships 2025

SPARK Membership 2025
$25

Renews monthly

1 month community forum access.

Awaken Membership 2025
$100

No expiration

Gift yourself or a loved one a workshop discount + free consultation.

Illuminate Membership 2025
$500

Renews monthly

Block private coaching + retreat discount

Lead
$1,000

Renews monthly

Join VIP retreat access + personalized coaching.


Legacy Membership 2025
$5,000

No expiration

Leave your mark with naming rights + exclusive event.

Annual Membership 2025
$199

No expiration

Annual membership to our forum, one of each service as a complimentary session and one call with founder each month.

Add a donation for Peaceful Ascension Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!