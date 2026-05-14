Gaia Passages

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Gaia Passages

About this event

Peacemaking and WTR at San Damiano

710 Highland Dr

Danville, CA 94526, USA

Double Occupancy Early Bird (payments before August 4th)
$795
Available until Aug 3

This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of September.

Single Room Early Bird (payments before August 4th)
$895
Available until Aug 3

This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of August.

Double occupancy room (3 nights, 3 meals/day)
$895

This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of August.

Single Room Occupancy (3 nights and 3 meals per day)
$995

This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of August.

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