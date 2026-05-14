Peacemaking and WTR at San Damiano

About this event
This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of September.
This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of August.
This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of August.
This price includes room and board and a basic administrative fee as well as a $50 non-refundable registration fee. The teachers are offering their teachings at the retreat for Dana (donations) which you will be invited to offer at the end of the retreat. Refunds (minus $50) will be available until the end of August.
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