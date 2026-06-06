High Country Rugby FC Inc.

Offered by

High Country Rugby FC Inc.

About this shop

Peach Pitch 2026- Post Tournament Sales

2026 T-shirt item
2026 T-shirt
$30

If you would like the shirt shipped to you, $5 shipping per shirt must be purchased. Only listed sizes are still available. All sizes are unisex.

Peach Pitch 2025 Shirt item
Peach Pitch 2025 Shirt
$15

If you would like the shirt shipped to you, $5 shipping per shirt must be purchased. Only listed sizes are still available. All sizes are unisex.

T-shirt shipping (must purchase 1 per shirt shipped)
$5
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3 Stickers item
3 Stickers
$5

One of each of the pictured sticker designs

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1 Sticker item
1 Sticker
$2
Sticker Shipping (flat fee for all quantities)
$2

Shipping not needed if you already purchased t-shirt shipping

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