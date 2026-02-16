High Country Rugby FC Inc.

Hosted by

High Country Rugby FC Inc.

About this event

Peach Pitch 2026 Sponsorship

5845 Hillvale Rd

Lithonia, GA 30058, USA

General Sponsor
$100

Base Sponsor Package + $50 to include tabling at the tournament (see add on below) (No limit available)

General Sponsor Tabling Add On
$50

Tabling add on for general sponsors only (all other sponsorship levels include tabling)

Referee Sponsor
$250

-Base sponsorship package

-Sponsorship of one referee and their match score (your company name will be displayed by each match they referee). -

-Tabling (optional)

- 8 available

Trainer Sponsor
$350

- Base Sponsorship Package

-Tabling (optional)

-Sponsorship of one athletic trainer/medic

-Logo at the medical tent

-4 available


Second or Third Field Sponsor
$450

-Base sponsorship package

-Tabling (optional)

- Company name and logo on the second field

-Second or Third field will be named after your company on all materials

Main Field Sponsor
$600

-Base sponsorship package

-Tabling (optional)

- Company name and logo on the main field

-Main field will be named after your company on all materials

- Company name mentioned during broadcasting (available on main field only)

Volunteers Sponsor
$700

-Base sponsorship package

-Tabling (optional)

-Company name and logo as sole sponsor on volunteer shirts

-Additional social media post(s) with volunteers

Champion's Sponsor
$1,000

-Base sponsorship package

-Tabling (optional)

- Company name engraved on the 1st place trophy

-Additional social media post(s) with the winning team

- Sole sponsor of the championship match (to be livestreamed to additional viewers)

Premier Sponsor
$1,500

-Base sponsorship package

-Tabling (optional)

-Company name and logo on the front of tournament t-shirts

- Materials listed as “presented by” company name

-Company name and logo larger and first on all materials.

Add a donation for High Country Rugby FC Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!