Peach Pitch 2026 Sponsorship

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About this event
Base Sponsor Package + $50 to include tabling at the tournament (see add on below) (No limit available)
Tabling add on for general sponsors only (all other sponsorship levels include tabling)
-Base sponsorship package
-Sponsorship of one referee and their match score (your company name will be displayed by each match they referee). -
-Tabling (optional)
- 8 available
- Base Sponsorship Package
-Tabling (optional)
-Sponsorship of one athletic trainer/medic
-Logo at the medical tent
-4 available
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name and logo on the second field
-Second or Third field will be named after your company on all materials
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name and logo on the main field
-Main field will be named after your company on all materials
- Company name mentioned during broadcasting (available on main field only)
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
-Company name and logo as sole sponsor on volunteer shirts
-Additional social media post(s) with volunteers
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name engraved on the 1st place trophy
-Additional social media post(s) with the winning team
- Sole sponsor of the championship match (to be livestreamed to additional viewers)
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
-Company name and logo on the front of tournament t-shirts
- Materials listed as “presented by” company name
-Company name and logo larger and first on all materials.
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