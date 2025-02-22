Peach Pitch Sponsors

Base Sponsor Package
+ $50 to include tabling at the tournament (see add on below)
(No limit available)
Base Sponsor Package
+ $50 to include tabling at the tournament (see add on below)
(No limit available)
General Sponsor Tabling Add On
$50
Tabling add on for general sponsors only (all other sponsorship levels include tabling)
Tabling add on for general sponsors only (all other sponsorship levels include tabling)
Referee Sponsor
$200
-Base sponsorship package
-Sponsorship of one referee and their match score (your company name will be displayed by each match they referee).
-Tabling (optional)
- 4 available
-Base sponsorship package
-Sponsorship of one referee and their match score (your company name will be displayed by each match they referee).
-Tabling (optional)
- 4 available
Trainer Sponsor
$300
- Base Sponsorship Package
-Tabling (optional)
-Sponsorship of one athletic trainer/medic
-Logo at the medical tent
- 3 available
- Base Sponsorship Package
-Tabling (optional)
-Sponsorship of one athletic trainer/medic
-Logo at the medical tent
- 3 available
Second Field Sponsor
$400
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name and logo on the second field
-Second field will be named after your company on all materials
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name and logo on the second field
-Second field will be named after your company on all materials
Main field sponsor
$500
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name and logo on the main field
-Main field will be named after your company on all materials
- Company name mentioned during broadcasting (available on main field only)
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name and logo on the main field
-Main field will be named after your company on all materials
- Company name mentioned during broadcasting (available on main field only)
Volunteer Sponsor
$500
Already claimed by the Edwards Law Group
Already claimed by the Edwards Law Group
Champion's Sponsor
$800
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name engraved on the 1st place trophy
- Additional social media post(s) with the winning team
- Sole sponsor of the championship match (to be livestreamed to additional viewers)
-Base sponsorship package
-Tabling (optional)
- Company name engraved on the 1st place trophy
- Additional social media post(s) with the winning team
- Sole sponsor of the championship match (to be livestreamed to additional viewers)