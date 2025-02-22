Peach Pitch Sponsors

1465 W Booth Rd Ext SW

Marietta, GA 30008, USA

General Sponsorship
$100
Base Sponsor Package + $50 to include tabling at the tournament (see add on below) (No limit available)
General Sponsor Tabling Add On
$50
Tabling add on for general sponsors only (all other sponsorship levels include tabling)
Referee Sponsor
$200
-Base sponsorship package -Sponsorship of one referee and their match score (your company name will be displayed by each match they referee). -Tabling (optional) - 4 available
Trainer Sponsor
$300
- Base Sponsorship Package -Tabling (optional) -Sponsorship of one athletic trainer/medic -Logo at the medical tent - 3 available
Second Field Sponsor
$400
-Base sponsorship package -Tabling (optional) - Company name and logo on the second field -Second field will be named after your company on all materials
Main field sponsor
$500
-Base sponsorship package -Tabling (optional) - Company name and logo on the main field -Main field will be named after your company on all materials - Company name mentioned during broadcasting (available on main field only)
Volunteer Sponsor
$500
Already claimed by the Edwards Law Group
Champion's Sponsor
$800
-Base sponsorship package -Tabling (optional) - Company name engraved on the 1st place trophy - Additional social media post(s) with the winning team - Sole sponsor of the championship match (to be livestreamed to additional viewers)
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing