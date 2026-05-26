Peach State Community Birth Education Classes

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About this event
Learn how your body is designed for birth through an overview of pregnancy anatomy and physiology. This class explores the pelvis, cervix, baby’s positioning and cardinal movements, and what happens when membranes rupture—helping you better understand the physical process of labor and birth.
Understand the physiology of labor and how your body and baby work together during birth. This class covers the hormones that support labor, the stages and process of labor, and what to expect as labor unfolds.
$
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