Peach State Birth Coalition Co.

Hosted by

Peach State Birth Coalition Co.

About this event

Peach State Community Birth Education Classes

5670 Old Winder Hwy

Braselton, GA 30517, USA

Your Body July 11th, 2026
Pay what you can

Learn how your body is designed for birth through an overview of pregnancy anatomy and physiology. This class explores the pelvis, cervix, baby’s positioning and cardinal movements, and what happens when membranes rupture—helping you better understand the physical process of labor and birth.

Your Labor July 25, 2026
Pay what you can

Understand the physiology of labor and how your body and baby work together during birth. This class covers the hormones that support labor, the stages and process of labor, and what to expect as labor unfolds.

Add a donation for Peach State Birth Coalition Co.

$

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