Peach State Rescue, Inc

Peach State Rescue, Inc

About the memberships

Peach State Rescue, Inc's Memberships

Peach Pal (Monthly)
$10

Renews monthly

Perfect for animal lovers who want to make a monthly difference.


Includes:

  • Welcome email & digital membership badge
  • Quarterly rescue updates and impact newsletter
  • Recognition on our website’s “Peach Pack Wall of Friends”
Peach Pal (Annual)
$120

Valid for one year

Perfect for animal lovers who want to make a monthly difference.


Includes:

  • Welcome email & digital membership badge
  • Quarterly rescue updates and impact newsletter
  • Recognition on our website’s “Peach Pack Wall of Friends”
Tail Wagger (Monthly)
$20

Renews monthly

Help us provide vital medical care for animals in need.


Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • Peach State Rescue mug
  • Early access to adoption and fundraising event announcements
  • Behind-the-scenes photo/video updates
Tail Wagger (Annual)
$240

Valid for one year

Help us provide vital medical care for animals in need.


Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • Peach State Rescue Mug
  • Early access to adoption and fundraising event announcements
  • Behind-the-scenes photo/video updates
Rescue Hero (Monthly)
$50

Renews monthly

Ensure every rescue receives the care they deserve.


Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • Personalized thank-you card from our team
  • Name listed in our annual impact report
  • Exclusive Peach State Rescue "Rescue Hero" T-shirt
Rescue Hero (Annual)
$600

Valid for one year

Ensure every rescue receives the care they deserve.


Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • Personalized thank-you card from our team
  • Name listed in our annual impact report
  • Exclusive Peach State Rescue "Rescue Hero" T-shirt
Guardian Angel (Monthly)
$100

Renews monthly

Your gift sponsors the full care of one rescued animal each year.


Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • “Sponsor Spotlight” feature on social media
  • Private virtual meet & greet with a rescue animal your gift helped save
  • Peach State Rescue Sweatshirt and Hat
Guardian Angel (Annual)
$1,200

Valid for one year

Your gift sponsors the full care of one rescued animal each year.


Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • “Sponsor Spotlight” feature on social media
  • Private virtual meet & greet with a rescue animal your gift helped save
  • Peach State Rescue Sweatshirt and Hat
Legacy Guardian
$2,500

Valid for one year

Transform entire lives with your compassion and leadership.


As a Legacy Guardian member, you are among the most dedicated supporters of Peach State Rescue — ensuring that no animal is ever left behind. Your generosity provides emergency medical treatment, transports animals out of high-risk shelters, and funds lifesaving programs.


Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • Personalized impact report highlighting the animals and programs your gift directly supported
  • Exclusive Hero Circle welcome package (custom Peach State Rescue apparel & certificate)
  • Private tour and meet & greet at our rescue or foster network
  • Feature spotlight on our website and annual report
  • Priority access to sponsorship opportunities, naming rights for rescue initiatives, and special campaign recognition
  • Direct contact with our leadership team for updates and involvement opportunities
Furever Friend
$5,000

Valid for one year

Make a lasting impact that will be felt for generations of rescues to come.

As a Furever Friend, you are part of an elite circle of compassionate leaders whose generosity ensures Peach State Rescue can continue saving lives, expanding programs, and creating brighter futures for animals across Georgia. Your incredible support provides sustained funding for emergency care, long-term fosters, and critical rescue missions — giving animals the ultimate gift: a chance to live, heal, and find love.

Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • Exclusive Furever Friend recognition plaque presented by Peach State Rescue
  • Private VIP luncheon and behind-the-scenes tour with the Peach State Rescue team
  • Lifetime listing on our Furever Friend Wall of Honor (digital and physical)
  • Priority access to special rescue campaigns, naming opportunities, and leadership updates

Your compassion as a Furever Friend builds the foundation that keeps our mission alive — turning heartbreak into hope and giving every animal a chance at a forever home.

