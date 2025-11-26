Peach State Rescue, Inc

Peach State Rescue, Inc

Peach State Rescue's 1st Annual Golf Tournament

2500 Club Springs Dr

Roswell, GA 30076, USA

Single Golfer
$150
Available until Mar 16

Join us on the course as an individual player! Your registration includes tournament entry, cart and green fees, a golfer welcome bag, t-shirt, and access to on-course contests and activities. Every single golfer helps support Peach State Rescue’s mission to save, heal, and rehome animals in need.

Foursome
$600
Available until Mar 16
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team of four for a full day of fun on the course! Your foursome entry includes tournament participation for all players, cart and green fees, golfer welcome bags, and access to on-course contests and activities. Gather your group and play for a great cause—every team supports Peach State Rescue’s mission to save, heal, and rehome animals in need.

Standard Mulligan Package
$20

Includes: 2 Mulligans, 1 Red Tee

Second Chance Package
$30

2 Mulligans, 1 Free Putt

Premium Mulligan Package
$40

4 Mulligans, 1 Red Tee, 1 Throw

Team Mulligan Bundle
$100

5 Mulligans, 2 Red Tees, 2 Throws, 2 Free Putts

Raffle Ticket
$25

Enter for a chance to win amazing prizes while supporting a great cause! The more tickets you purchase, the more chances you have to win!

Raffle Ticket (5 for $100)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Enter for a chance to win amazing prizes while supporting a great cause! The more tickets you purchase, the more chances you have to win!

