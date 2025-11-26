Peach State Rescue's 1st Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Join us on the course as an individual player! Your registration includes tournament entry, cart and green fees, a golfer welcome bag, t-shirt, and access to on-course contests and activities. Every single golfer helps support Peach State Rescue’s mission to save, heal, and rehome animals in need.
Register your team of four for a full day of fun on the course! Your foursome entry includes tournament participation for all players, cart and green fees, golfer welcome bags, and access to on-course contests and activities. Gather your group and play for a great cause—every team supports Peach State Rescue’s mission to save, heal, and rehome animals in need.
Includes: 2 Mulligans, 1 Red Tee
2 Mulligans, 1 Free Putt
4 Mulligans, 1 Red Tee, 1 Throw
5 Mulligans, 2 Red Tees, 2 Throws, 2 Free Putts
Enter for a chance to win amazing prizes while supporting a great cause! The more tickets you purchase, the more chances you have to win!
