Peaches and Cream Churchyard Chill

Two Reserved Table Seating for eight (8) at each table, Name Recognition on all Media Platforms, Peach Sweat Seat Service (VIP Table Service), Chill Stage Acknowledgement and Logo displayed during event.

Two Reserved Table Seating for eight (8) at each table, Name Recognition on all Media Platforms, Peach Sweat Seat Service (VIP Table Service), Chill Stage Acknowledgement and Logo displayed during event.

More details...