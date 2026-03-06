PARENT BOOSTER USA INC

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PARENT BOOSTER USA INC

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Peachtree MS Drama Club - SPONSORSHIPS 2026

4664 N Peachtree Rd

Atlanta, GA 30338, USA

Add a donation for PARENT BOOSTER USA INC

$

NEW THIS YEAR! DIAMOND SPONSOR
$750

NEW THIS YEAR!

Presenting/Named Sponsorship:  $750 shared, $1000 exclusive

*Logo or Name on all printed and social media materials

*Name appearing before show name on all printed and social media materials

*Full page color ad in Playbill

*Featured ad on club website

*Projected ad before shows

*8 complimentary tickets

*Logo in school newsletter

*Onstage "Thank you!"

*Promo in area school’s newsletters

*Framed Show Poster

PLATINUM Sponsorship
$500

1/2-page color ad in Playbill *Featured ad on club website *Projected ad before shows

*4 complimentary tickets

*Logo in school newsletter

*Onstage "Thank you!"

*Promo in area school’s newsletters

GOLD Sponsorship
$300

*1/4-page color ad in Playbill

*Name on club website

*Projected ad before shows

*2 complimentary tickets

*Logo in school newsletter

*Onstage "Thank you!"

SILVER Sponsorship
$200

*1/8-page color ad in Playbill

*Name on club website

*Projected ad before shows

*2 complimentary tickets

MEAL SPONSORSHIP
Pay what you can

We also need help feeding the cast and crew during dress rehearsals/tech week for 50 students

*Please email us or call to discuss!

[email protected]

or

562-225-2772

*Name listed in Playbill

*Name on club website

*Social Media gratitude post

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