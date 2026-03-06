Peachtree MS Drama Club - SPONSORSHIPS 2026

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About this event
$
NEW THIS YEAR!
Presenting/Named Sponsorship: $750 shared, $1000 exclusive
*Logo or Name on all printed and social media materials
*Name appearing before show name on all printed and social media materials
*Full page color ad in Playbill
*Featured ad on club website
*Projected ad before shows
*8 complimentary tickets
*Logo in school newsletter
*Onstage "Thank you!"
*Promo in area school’s newsletters
*Framed Show Poster
1/2-page color ad in Playbill *Featured ad on club website *Projected ad before shows
*4 complimentary tickets
*Logo in school newsletter
*Onstage "Thank you!"
*Promo in area school’s newsletters
*1/4-page color ad in Playbill
*Name on club website
*Projected ad before shows
*2 complimentary tickets
*Logo in school newsletter
*Onstage "Thank you!"
*1/8-page color ad in Playbill
*Name on club website
*Projected ad before shows
*2 complimentary tickets
We also need help feeding the cast and crew during dress rehearsals/tech week for 50 students
*Please email us or call to discuss!
or
562-225-2772
*Name listed in Playbill
*Name on club website
*Social Media gratitude post
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!