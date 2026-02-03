Peak Performance South

Offered by

Peak Performance South

About the memberships

Peak Performance South's Sponsorship

COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$300

No expiration

Business name listed on the team’s website, Mention in team newsletters

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$600

No expiration

Logo on the team's website, Mention in team newsletters, Mention on social media

SILVER SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$800

No expiration

Logo on team trailer displayed at events, Logo and link on the team’s website, Mention in press releases, Mention in team newsletters

GOLD SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$1,000

No expiration

Logo on team trailer displayed at events, Prominent logo placement on the team's website and social media, Banner display at all home meets, Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at events

