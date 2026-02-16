Join our Peaks Emerging Growth Pathway Membership with Warriors Toa Foundation and become part of the community that supports the athletes and their families. The foundation and the Peaks are committed to fostering resilience and personal growth. Members can participate in workshops, community events, and wellness activities tailored to the athletes and community needs.





The Peaks Amateur Pathway Membership offers athletes and families a supportive community through the Warriors Toa Foundation and the Peaks Club. Joining this membership means accessing resources designed to empower you and enhance life quality.





Be part of a dedicated community that values empowerment and support. Enroll today and make a tangible impact.

as a member, you’ll join a network dedicated to empowering athletes, families, community through meaningful workshops, fitness, and community activities. Together, we create opportunities for personal growth and well-being. Join us in connecting to a vibrant, supportive community today.





- Everything Included in You will have access to community forums, workout programs, and monthly newsletter 20% Store Discount

- Peaks Training Kit (Included, T-Shirt, Shorts, Socks)

- Mental Skills Training

- Access to peaks.globaltravel.com for travel and vacation needs

- Access - Peaks Academy - https://www.plus.fan/peaks-academy/access/