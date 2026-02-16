Join the Peaks Pro League Pathway Membership with Warriors Toa Foundation and become part of the community that supports the athletes and their families. The foundation and the Peaks are committed to fostering resilience and personal growth. Members can participate in workshops, community events, and wellness activities tailored to the athletes and community needs.





The Peaks Pro Annual Membership offers athletes and families a supportive community through the Warriors Toa Foundation and the Peaks Club. Joining this membership means accessing resources designed to empower you and enhance life quality.





Take this step toward engaging with a community that understands your journey. Enroll today and be part of a network dedicated to resilience and growth.

As a member, you’ll join a network dedicated to empowering athletes, families, community through meaningful workshops, fitness, and community activities. Together, we create opportunities for personal growth and well-being. Join us in connecting to a vibrant, supportive community today.

- You will have access to everything in Fan, Starter, Amateur, and Emerging Growth Memberships

- 30% Store Discount

- 3 Mental Skills Sessions per month

Join by February 2026

- USA Rugby Registration Club/Team Paid For (Value $180)

- NAI's U23 Men's Registration Paid For (Value $80)

- Peaks Touch Camps, Tournaments, and Touch Tournaments in the USA free (Value between $50-$80)

- USA Touch Nationals Registration Paid For (Value $105)

- USA Touch Nationals Club & Team Registration Paid For (Value $450)

- $100 Cash Visa Card Incidentals for Touch Nationals 2026, 2027

- $100 Cash Visa Card for Each Player for Winning Nationals

- Quad Series Paid For 2027 (Value $1000)

- Touch Nationals 2026, 2027 Hotel/Accommodation Paid For Your own bed (Value @$500)

- Touch Nationals 2026, 2027 Flights Paid For (Value @$500)

$3000 cash Visa Card for USA Touch World Cup Athletes who are selected for USA World Cup Teams 2028 (Can be used to help pay for World Cup)