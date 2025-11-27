Peaks Store

Offered by
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.
Peaks on and off the field shorts
Durable Long Sleeve Training Top
Durable Training Pants
Join the Peaks Starter Membership with Warriors Toa Foundation and become part of the community that supports the athletes and their families. The foundation and the Peaks are committed to fostering resilience and personal growth. Members can participate in workshops, community events, and wellness activities tailored to the athletes and community needs.
The Peaks Starter Membership offers athletes and families a supportive community through the Warriors Toa Foundation and the Peaks Club. Joining this membership means accessing resources designed to empower you and enhance life quality.
- You will have access to community forums, workout programs, and monthly newsletter
- 10% store discount
- Peaks Training Kit (Included Shirt, Shorts, Socks)
- Access to peaks.globaltravel.com for travel and vacation needs
- Access - Peaks Academy - https://www.plus.fan/peaks-academy/access/
- Availability to Try Out for our teams
Fan and membership's Experience for behind-the-scenes stories, newsletter, updates, standards, vision, and mission
Join our Peaks Amateur Pathway Membership with Warriors Toa Foundation and become part of the community that supports the athletes and their families. The foundation and the Peaks are committed to fostering resilience and personal growth. Members can participate in workshops, community events, and wellness activities tailored to the athletes and community needs.
The Peaks Amateur Pathway Membership offers athletes and families a supportive community through the Warriors Toa Foundation and the Peaks Club. Joining this membership means accessing resources designed to empower you and enhance life quality.
Be part of a dedicated community that values empowerment and support. Enroll today and make a tangible impact.
as a member, you’ll join a network dedicated to empowering athletes, families, community through meaningful workshops, fitness, and community activities. Together, we create opportunities for personal growth and well-being. Join us in connecting to a vibrant, supportive community today.
- Everything Included in You will have access to community forums, workout programs, and monthly newsletter
- 15% Store Discount
- Peaks Training Kit (Included, T-Shirt, Shorts, Socks)
- Mental Skills Training
- Access to peaks.globaltravel.com for travel and vacation needs
- Access - Peaks Academy - https://www.plus.fan/peaks-academy/access/
Join our Peaks Emerging Growth Pathway Membership with Warriors Toa Foundation and become part of the community that supports the athletes and their families. The foundation and the Peaks are committed to fostering resilience and personal growth. Members can participate in workshops, community events, and wellness activities tailored to the athletes and community needs.
The Peaks Emerging Growth Pathway Membership offers athletes and families a supportive community through the Warriors Toa Foundation and the Peaks Club. Joining this membership means accessing resources designed to empower you and enhance life quality.
Be part of a dedicated community that values empowerment and support. Enroll today and make a tangible impact.
as a member, you’ll join a network dedicated to empowering athletes, families, community through meaningful workshops, fitness, and community activities. Together, we create opportunities for personal growth and well-being. Join us in connecting to a vibrant, supportive community today.
- Everything Included in You will have access to community forums, workout programs, and monthly newsletter
- 20% Store Discount
- Peaks Training Kit (Included, T-Shirt, Shorts, Socks)
- Mental Skills Training
- Access to peaks.globaltravel.com for travel and vacation needs
- Access - Peaks Academy - https://www.plus.fan/peaks-academy/access/
Join the Peaks Pro League Pathway Membership with Warriors Toa Foundation and become part of the community that supports the athletes and their families. The foundation and the Peaks are committed to fostering resilience and personal growth. Members can participate in workshops, community events, and wellness activities tailored to the athletes and community needs.
The Peaks Pro League Pathway Membership offers athletes and families a supportive community through the Warriors Toa Foundation and the Peaks Club. Joining this membership means accessing resources designed to empower you and enhance life quality.
Take this step toward engaging with a community that understands your journey. Enroll today and be part of a network dedicated to resilience and growth.
As a member, you’ll join a network dedicated to empowering athletes, families, community through meaningful workshops, fitness, and community activities. Together, we create opportunities for personal growth and well-being. Join us in connecting to a vibrant, supportive community today.
- You will have access to everything in Fan, Starter, Amateur, and Emerging Growth Memberships
- 30% Store Discount
- 3 Mental Skills Sessions per month
-Individual or Buddy Training (See Individual and Buddy Package)
-Small group training 4-12 people (See Small Group Packages)
-Included Weekly Calls and Video Analysis both for men and women (Mikey & Win)
Join by March 31, 2026
- USA Rugby Registration Club/Team Paid For (Value $180)
- NAI's U23 Men's Registration Paid For (Value $80)
- Peaks Touch Camps, Tournaments, and Touch Tournaments in the USA free (Value between $50-$80)
- USA Touch Nationals Registration Paid For (Value $105)
- USA Touch Nationals Club & Team Registration Paid For (Value $450)
- $100 Cash Visa Card Incidentals for Touch Nationals 2026, 2027
- $100 Cash Visa Card for Each Player for Winning Nationals
- Quad Series Paid For 2027 (Value $1000)
- Touch Nationals 2026, 2027 Hotel/Accommodation Paid For Your own bed (Value @$500)
- Touch Nationals 2026, 2027 Flights Paid For (Value @$500)
$3000 cash Visa Card for USA Touch World Cup Athletes who are selected for USA World Cup Teams 2028 (Can be used to help pay for World Cup)
$
