Peaks Store

Join the Peaks Starter Membership with Warriors Toa Foundation and become part of the community that supports the athletes and their families. The foundation and the Peaks are committed to fostering resilience and personal growth. Members can participate in workshops, community events, and wellness activities tailored to the athletes and community needs.





The Peaks Starter Membership offers athletes and families a supportive community through the Warriors Toa Foundation and the Peaks Club. Joining this membership means accessing resources designed to empower you and enhance life quality.





- You will have access to community forums, workout programs, and monthly newsletter

- 10% store discount

- Peaks Training Kit (Included Shirt, Shorts, Socks)

- Access to peaks.globaltravel.com for travel and vacation needs

- Access - Peaks Academy - https://www.plus.fan/peaks-academy/access/

- Availability to Try Out for our teams

Fan and membership's Experience for behind-the-scenes stories, newsletter, updates, standards, vision, and mission



