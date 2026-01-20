2026 Pink Hat Tea "Poise & Paillettes" Silent Auction

A Poise & Paillettes Silent Auction Feature





Experience the emotional depth and artistic brilliance of Fractured Hopes of Children, a captivating photographic work by acclaimed artist Earl J. Hooks. Known for his signature style of visual poetry, Hooks masterfully uses light, texture, and form to evoke both vulnerability and resilience—creating a piece that invites reflection and connection. Elegantly mounted in polished acrylic, it offers a striking, contemporary presence, perfect for any distinguished collection.





This offering also includes The Art of Photography Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks, a companion book featuring a scannable link to a YouTube video interview with the artist, providing a rare and personal glimpse into his creative vision and legacy.





With works held in institutions such as Howard University and museums around the world, Hooks’ legacy continues to inspire. This rare piece, from his daughter’s private collection, is more than art—it’s a meaningful piece of history. Place your bid and seize the opportunity to own a work that embodies culture, legacy, and enduring impact.





Valued at $1250