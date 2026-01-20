2026 Pink Hat Tea "Poise & Paillettes" Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Indulge in a beautifully curated experience where elegance meets ease. Featuring a refined selection of wines from Black-owned vineyards, paired with premium teas, gourmet accompaniments, and chic glassware, this collection invites you to sip, savor, and unwind in style—whether hosting an intimate gathering or enjoying a quiet night in.
Presented in stunning, gift-ready packaging, The Perfect Pour Collection is as eye-catching as it is indulgent. Elevate your entertaining or treat yourself to a luxurious escape—this is one silent auction treasure you won’t want to miss.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
A Poise & Paillettes Silent Auction Feature
Experience the emotional depth and artistic brilliance of Fractured Hopes of Children, a captivating photographic work by acclaimed artist Earl J. Hooks. Known for his signature style of visual poetry, Hooks masterfully uses light, texture, and form to evoke both vulnerability and resilience—creating a piece that invites reflection and connection. Elegantly mounted in polished acrylic, it offers a striking, contemporary presence, perfect for any distinguished collection.
This offering also includes The Art of Photography Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks, a companion book featuring a scannable link to a YouTube video interview with the artist, providing a rare and personal glimpse into his creative vision and legacy.
With works held in institutions such as Howard University and museums around the world, Hooks’ legacy continues to inspire. This rare piece, from his daughter’s private collection, is more than art—it’s a meaningful piece of history. Place your bid and seize the opportunity to own a work that embodies culture, legacy, and enduring impact.
Valued at $1250
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway at the Washington Dulles Marriott Suites, a spacious and comfortable retreat ideal for both rest and convenience. This two-night stay includes complimentary 24-hour shuttle service to and from Dulles International Airport and easy access to the Herndon Metro Station.
Unwind in a well-appointed suite featuring a wet bar, mini-refrigerator, and in-room safe. Explore nearby attractions such as the National Air and Space Museum, Dulles Expo Center, and Reston Town Center, or enjoy on-site dining at the Grill Room and Lobby Lounge, plus additional options at Worldgate Centre—perfect for a restful escape or weekend adventure.
Valued at $800
More Information: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/iadds-washington-dulles-marriott-suites/overview/
Starting bid
A Poise & Paillettes Silent Auction Feature
Escape to Pirate’s Oak, a spectacular luxury vacation home by Getaway Society in Hilton Head Island’s award winning Palmetto Dunes Resort.
For 7 nights, this stunning 7 bedroom estate sleeps up to 16 guests and features a private resort style pool, fire pit, open concept living spaces, and serene golf course views. Enjoy access to pristine beaches, biking trails, world class golf and tennis, and lagoon adventures- all just minutes away.
Perfect for a family reunion, friends’ getaway, or milestone celebration.
Bid big and treat yourself to an unforgettable island escape!
Valued at $6500
Kindly note: A $1,000 cleaning fee applies and will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.
More Information: https://www.getawaysociety.com/properties/pirates-oak
Starting bid
A Poise & Paillettes Silent Auction Feature
Add a striking contemporary work to your collection by Charles Philippe Jean Pierre, a Washington, D.C.–based Haitian American artist recognized for his bold use of color, texture, and cultural storytelling. His work explores themes of identity, memory, and global history, blending fine art with influences from street art, collage and traditional painting.
Jean Pierre’s work has been featured in major exhibitions and is included in the U.S. Department of State’s Art in Embassies collection, with artworks displayed internationally. This piece reflects his signature layered style and powerful visual narrative.
For more information: http://charlesjeanpierre.com/
Valued at $2500
Starting bid
Calling all hip-hop aficionados! This is the ultimate collector’s piece. This 420-page, leather-bound coffee-table book is a vibrant celebration of hip-hop culture, spanning generations and showcasing its evolution through hundreds of striking, poster-sized photographs.
Featuring exclusive testimonials from legendary DJs, MCs, graffiti artists, B-boys, and producers, it delivers an authentic insider view of the culture. With over 250 original essays and profiles from leading journalists and artists, it highlights every element of hip-hop while honoring 40 iconic game-changers who shaped its legacy.
A rich, powerful tribute to history, creativity, and influence—this is a standout statement piece for any hip-hop enthusiast’s collection.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of NBA action up close with two floor seat tickets to a Washington Wizards game. Enjoy premium views just steps from the court, where you’ll feel the energy of every play and see the game like never before.
Game dates will be selected by the winning bidder from options provided by the donor.
Perfect for an unforgettable night out, this is a front-row experience you won’t want to miss.
Valued at $1114
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of world-class tennis in the heart of Washington, DC with two tickets to the Mubadala Citi DC Open, one of the premier stops on the professional tennis circuit.
Enjoy an unforgettable day (or evening) of elite competition as top-ranked players from around the world take the court in a dynamic, high-energy atmosphere.
Whether you’re a dedicated tennis fan or simply looking for a unique and lively outing, this experience offers the perfect blend of sport, entertainment, and summer energy. This is your chance to be part of one of DC’s most anticipated sporting events.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Unwind in refined style with this sophisticated whiskey and cigar experience, curated for those who appreciate a well-earned nightcap. Featuring premium selections and classic accents, The Executive Nightcap is perfect for hosting, gifting, or savoring a quiet moment of indulgence.
This collection includes three Cohiba cigars, a bottle of Glenfiddich 12-Year Sherry Cask Scotch Whisky, a cigar torch, The Cigar Bible, a cedar candle, and additional curated assortments to complete the experience.
Designed to evoke the ambiance of a private lounge, this set offers the perfect balance of luxury and relaxation—an elevated experience for the true connoisseur.
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Enjoy three unforgettable nights of live music under the stars with this incredible concert package at Jiffy Lube Live. This auction item includes a pair of pavilion seat tickets to three must see shows featuring legendary and chart topping artists:
From R&B and hip hop to iconic throwback hits, this concert bundle delivers nonstop entertainment all summer long.
Valued at $600
Starting bid
A Poise & Paillettes Silent Auction Feature
Escape to the charm and beauty of Martha’s Vineyard with this relaxing 3-day, 2-night getaway, perfectly timed for crisp coastal air and serene fall views. Valid for travel between October 1–8, 2026, this experience offers an ideal opportunity to unwind, explore quaint seaside towns, enjoy local dining, and take in scenic ocean vistas during one of the island’s most picturesque seasons.
Your stay includes a spacious, contemporary home nestled on a quiet yet conveniently located cul-de-sac in Hidden Cove. This three-story retreat comfortably sleeps up to seven guests and features sunlit, treetop views overlooking a nearby pond and private tennis courts—offering both tranquility and charm.
Home Features:
Conveniently located just minutes from the island’s top destinations:
Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat or a peaceful escape with family or friends, this Vineyard stay promises rest, relaxation, and unforgettable New England charm.
Estimated Value: $2,000
Kindly note: A $250 cleaning fee applies and will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a professional hair experience with Hair by Chi Cha, known for personalized styling and expert care. This offer includes a cut, custom color, and style, delivering a polished, confidence-boosting look tailored just for you.
Perfect for a refresh, special occasion, or a well-deserved self-care moment, this experience leaves you feeling elevated, refreshed, and ready to shine.
Valued $500
Starting bid
A Poise & Paillettes Silent Auction Feature
Add a striking and sophisticated statement to your space with “K for Keys,” an original artwork by Dilip Sheth. This captivating piece blends form, movement, and expression, drawing the viewer in with its dynamic composition and artistic depth.
With its contemporary aesthetic and thoughtful design, this work offers both visual intrigue and versatility, making it an ideal focal point for a living space, office, or curated gallery wall. The piece invites interpretation, offering new perspectives with each viewing.
Perfect for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Valued at $1580
Starting bid
Escape to the charm and romance of Northern Virginia with this thoughtfully curated getaway designed for connection, relaxation, and indulgence. Virginia is for Lovers invites you to unwind with a $200 gift card towards a private, chauffeured winery tour for two, featuring visits to two picturesque wineries where you can sip and savor the region’s finest selections.
The experience continues with two bottles of wine and a sleek electric bottle opener, perfect for extending the moment at home or wherever the day takes you. A beautifully arranged, fully stocked picnic basket for four offers the ideal setting to dine al fresco, while a set of his and hers beach towels adds a cozy, stylish touch to your outing.
Valued at $500
Starting bid
A Poise & Paillettes Silent Auction Feature
Experience modern horology at its finest with the MING 22.01, a striking timepiece that blends innovative design with exceptional craftsmanship. Known for its distinctive aesthetic and meticulous attention to detail, MING has become a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.
The 22.01 features a refined, contemporary silhouette paired with a uniquely designed dial that plays with light, depth, and legibility, delivering both function and artistry on the wrist. Precision-engineered and thoughtfully constructed, and finished with a supple leather strap, this watch offers a seamless balance of performance and elegance.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or looking to invest in a standout piece, the MING 22.01 is a sophisticated addition to any collection, an expression of timeless design with a modern edge.
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated spa and wellness collection, designed to relax, restore, and rejuvenate from the comfort of home.
This luxurious bundle includes two $50 gift cards—perfect for extending your wellness journey with a spa visit or personal treat—alongside a selection of premium essentials to create your own serene escape.
Includes:
From soothing candlelight to nourishing skincare, each item has been selected to promote relaxation and renewal. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or gifting someone special, this collection offers a complete spa-inspired experience—bringing comfort, care, and a touch of luxury to everyday moments.
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Step into the 72nd Boule experience in Las Vegas with this curated Boule travel essentials package designed for comfort, flair, and convenience.
This thoughtfully assembled collection includes everything you need for a fun and effortless getaway. At the center of this experience is a $100 gift card, perfect for enhancing your time in Vegas—whether for souvenirs, a must-see show, or a ride on the High Roller at The LINQ.
Includes:
Whether you’re poolside, exploring the Strip, or enjoying Boule festivities, this collection delivers a seamless blend of elevated essentials and practical indulgence, bringing a touch of Vegas luxury to every experience.
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Savor the bold character and craftsmanship of Theopolis Vineyards, a Black-owned, small-lot vineyard and hand-crafted winery located in California’s prestigious Yorkville Highlands of Anderson Valley. Known for producing award-winning wines, Theopolis Vineyards is celebrated for its rich, expressive varietals and unwavering dedication to quality winemaking.
This exceptional six-bottle collection showcases the depth and elegance of the vineyard’s portfolio, offering a curated selection of beautifully balanced wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enhancing your personal collection.
Whether enjoyed now or cellared for a special occasion, this collection delivers a true taste of boutique winemaking at its finest—an experience to be shared, savored, and remembered.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Celebrate the artistry, influence, and legacy of Black culture through fashion and music with this curated collector’s set. Featuring Superfine: Tailoring Black Style—a visually stunning exploration of Black dandyism, craftsmanship, and identity, recently spotlighted at the 2025 Met Gala, where it helped frame a global conversation on style as a form of cultural expression—and The Complete Quincy Jones, a comprehensive tribute to one of the most influential figures in music history, this pairing captures the essence of creativity, identity, and impact.
Both volumes are brand new and still in their original wrapping, making this set a pristine addition to any personal library or coffee table collection.
Perfect for lovers of fashion, music, and cultural history, this collection offers inspiration and storytelling—an elevated and meaningful addition to any home.
Valued at $195
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