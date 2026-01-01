Pearland Basketball Silent Auction

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Starting bid
It’s time for Family Feud…ahem, we mean game night!
The Freshman B team is proud to present fun for all with a collection of games that will keep the family laughing all night! Whether you’re throwing down a Draw Four, or throwing a stuffed burrito at your competition, these games will get the family around the table again and again! Valued at over $120, this collection includes:
Starting bid
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Spoil a special someone (or treat yourself) with this collection of spa items presented by the Freshman A team. You will find everything needed to rest, relax, recharge, and renew. Valued at over $175, this collection includes:
Starting bid
Grab a quarter and get ready to win! The Sophomore team presents a chance to press your luck with a large collection of scratch off tickets. The starting value of the scratch off tickets is $100, but what will the ending value be? Only the winner of this basket will find out!
So, what do you say? Do you feel…LUCKY?
Starting bid
Lights, Camera, Action!
Gather the family and enjoy a night in with a great movie. This family movie night presented by the JV team brings the cinema experience to your living room. Snacks, cozy blankets, and movie memorabilia are sure to delight. Valued at over $220 , this collection includes:
Starting bid
Don’t let your seniors go to college without the essentials! The Varsity team proudly presents the Dorm Room Essentials! From doing laundry to charging electronics, this collection of items will fill in the gaps as they become college students. Valued at over $180, this collection includes:
Starting bid
Local business and barbecue enthusiasts, Oasis Spices, presents the Grillin' and Chillin' box for the pit boss in your life. Valued at over $100, this box includes:
Starting bid
Valued at $200+, this Jordan Clarkson autographed Knicks jersey is perfect for any basketball enthusiast. Drafted in 2014, Clarkson has made made his way through the NBA collecting accolades. Clarkson was named to the NBA All Rookie First Team in 2015. In the same year, he was part of the first Asian-American starting back court in NBA history alongside Jeremy Lin. In 2021, Clarkson was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Currently, you can watch Clarkson balling on the New York Knicks averaging 9.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
Starting bid
“I am building a fire, and everyday I train, I add more fuel.”
Train like a Pro with trainer, Brandon Ennis. This package is valued at $220, and includes a full private session for one recorded and professionally edited by Hoops4Life. The workout will be posted on both Be Elite and Hoop4Life’s social media platforms.
You receive:
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