Hosted by

The Fast Break Club

About this event

Sales closed

Pearland Basketball Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3775 S Main St, Pearland, TX 77581, USA

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$30

Starting bid

It’s time for Family Feud…ahem, we mean game night! 

The Freshman B team is proud to present fun for all with a collection of games that will keep the family laughing all night! Whether you’re throwing down a Draw Four, or throwing a stuffed burrito at your competition, these games will get the family around the table again and again! Valued at over $120, this collection includes:

  • Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
  • Throw Throw Burrito
  • Magnetic Game 
  • Playing Cards
  • Uno Dare
  • Deluxe Bingo
  • Jenga
  • ...and more!
Rest and Relaxation item
Rest and Relaxation
$40

Starting bid

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Spoil a special someone (or treat yourself) with this collection of spa items presented by the Freshman A team. You will find everything needed to rest, relax, recharge, and renew. Valued at over $175, this collection includes:

  • Facial Masks
  • Eye Steamer Mask
  • Shower Steamers
  • Cold Facial Mask
  • Body Soaps and Lotions
  • Bath Salts
  • Salt Scrubs
  • Bath Tray
  • And so much more!
It's Your Lucky Day item
It's Your Lucky Day
$50

Starting bid

Grab a quarter and get ready to win! The Sophomore team presents a chance to press your luck with a large collection of scratch off tickets. The starting value of the scratch off tickets is $100, but what will the ending value be? Only the winner of this basket will find out!

So, what do you say? Do you feel…LUCKY?


A Night at the Cinema item
A Night at the Cinema
$40

Starting bid

Lights, Camera, Action! 

Gather the family and enjoy a night in with a great movie. This family movie night presented by the JV team brings the cinema experience to your living room. Snacks, cozy blankets, and movie memorabilia are sure to delight. Valued at over $220 , this collection includes:

  • Variety of Gourmet Popcorn
  • Popcorn Seasoning Collection
  • Microwave Popcorn Air Popper
  • Movie Theater Candy
  • Assortments of Chocolates
  • Blankets
  • Reuseable Popcorn Tubs
  • Movie Night Snack Tray
Moving On Up...to the Dorm Room item
Moving On Up...to the Dorm Room
$40

Starting bid

Don’t let your seniors go to college without the essentials! The Varsity team proudly presents the Dorm Room Essentials! From doing laundry to charging electronics, this collection of items will fill in the gaps as they become college students. Valued at over $180, this collection includes:

  • Tiered Cart
  • Basic Tool Kit
  • First Aid Kit
  • Cozy Blanket
  • Portable Charger
  • Multi-Port Charging Cord
  • Dorm Room Recipe Book
  • Tide Stain Removing Pens
  • Shower Caddy
  • Laundry Basket
  • Lots of Snacks
Grillin' and Chillin' item
Grillin' and Chillin'
$30

Starting bid

Local business and barbecue enthusiasts, Oasis Spices, presents the Grillin' and Chillin' box for the pit boss in your life. Valued at over $100, this box includes: 

  • Teacher Joe’s BBQ Rub and All Purpose Seasoning
  • Sailor Stu’s Mediterranean Seasoning
  • Mermaid Laura’s Gourmet Finishing Salts
  • Competition Wood Mix
  • Smoke Box
  • Grill Accessories
  • Championship Recipes Collection


Autographed Jordan Clarkson-00 Jersey (Framed) item
Autographed Jordan Clarkson-00 Jersey (Framed)
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $200+, this Jordan Clarkson autographed Knicks jersey is perfect for any basketball enthusiast. Drafted in 2014, Clarkson has made made his way through the NBA collecting accolades. Clarkson was named to the NBA All Rookie First Team in 2015. In the same year, he was part of the first Asian-American starting back court in NBA history alongside Jeremy Lin. In 2021, Clarkson was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Currently, you can watch Clarkson balling on the New York Knicks averaging 9.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

The Pro Training Experience item
The Pro Training Experience
$50

Starting bid

“I am building a fire, and everyday I train, I add more fuel.”

Train like a Pro with trainer, Brandon Ennis. This package is valued at $220, and includes a full private session for one recorded and professionally edited by Hoops4Life. The workout will be posted on both Be Elite and Hoop4Life’s social media platforms.


You receive:

  • One personal training session with Be Elite’s Brandon Ennis
  • Recorded and professionally edited workout video by Hoops4Life
  • Posts on Be Elite and Hoops4Life social meedia platforms

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!