Pearland Junior High West PTA's Membership Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Sponsorship for 6 students
Social media recognition
No expiration
Sponsorship for 12 students
Social media recognition
Name listed on "Thank You" bulletin board in prominent school hallway
No expiration
Sponsorship for 24 students
Social media recognition
Name listed on "Thank You" bulletin board in prominent school hallway
Name listed on promotional materials for PTA events (technology night and spring social)
$
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