Pearland Junior High West PTA

Offered by

Pearland Junior High West PTA

About the memberships

Pearland Junior High West PTA's Membership Sponsorships

Gray
$66

No expiration

Sponsorship for 6 students

Social media recognition

Black
$132

No expiration

Sponsorship for 12 students

Social media recognition

Name listed on "Thank You" bulletin board in prominent school hallway

Maroon
$264

No expiration

Sponsorship for 24 students

Social media recognition

Name listed on "Thank You" bulletin board in prominent school hallway

Name listed on promotional materials for PTA events (technology night and spring social)

Add a donation for Pearland Junior High West PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!