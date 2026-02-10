Pearland Touchdown Club's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 31
Family Membership (2/1-1/31)
Joining Pearland Touchdown Club is a great way to get involved and show support for Pearland High School Football program. Membership in PTC gives you voting rights at the monthly meetings. Voting at the monthly meetings gives you a voice in how the booster club supports the team and makes decisions that benefit the players.
Renews yearly on: January 31
Business Membership (2/1-1/31) Includes acknowledgement in football program and plaque
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