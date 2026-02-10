Pearland Touchdown Club

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Pearland Touchdown Club

About the memberships

Pearland Touchdown Club's Memberships

Family Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 31

Family Membership (2/1-1/31)


Joining Pearland Touchdown Club is a great way to get involved and show support for Pearland High School Football program.  Membership in PTC gives you voting rights at the monthly meetings.  Voting at the monthly meetings gives you a voice in how the booster club supports the team and makes decisions that benefit the players.  

Business Membership
$200

Renews yearly on: January 31

Business Membership (2/1-1/31) Includes acknowledgement in football program and plaque

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